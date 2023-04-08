Google Makes Deleting App Accounts Easy





Developers writing Android applications for the Google Play Store need to make it easy for users to delete their app accounts and associated data, and it won’t be long yet.

Google employee Bethel Otuteeye explained in a note this week that the account non-disclosure requirement applies to programs hosted by Play that allow users to open accounts. So if your app is on Google’s souk and allows people to sign up for accounts, it’s better to let people immediately destroy their profiles and wipe out any information held. Good. And soon, that is, next year.

“As stated in our new policy, when we satisfy a request to delete an account, we must also delete the data associated with that account,” Otuteeye wrote. Apps on the Play Store can declare to the user how data deletion will be handled if requested, but “Users should request data deletion in an easier and more consistent manner.” I know you want to be able to,” she added.

Google’s policy follows similar policies implemented by rival Apple. Starting in June 2022, the iPhone giant began requiring apps that offer account creation to be submitted to the App Store to support in-app account deletion. This deletion includes removing the account from the developer’s records and deleting data linked to the account that the app maker is not legally obligated to retain.

“By offering this feature, people will have more control over the personal data they share,” Apple wrote at the time.

It’s also just weeks after the Federal Trade Commission proposed a “click to cancel” rule that would make canceling a subscription as easy as signing up for it.

The offer covers everything from newspaper subscribers to organization memberships and can even include mobile app subscribers.

A little late to the game?

Now it’s Google. Third-party Play Store developers should also provide a way to delete customer accounts from the web so that users don’t have to install the app just to delete their profile. This would be interesting for a mobile-only application that doesn’t have a functioning website other than the home page “Get great super apps from the Play Store”.

The search giant also says it will give users more choice when it comes to deciding what they want to delete. can also be discarded. Developers must also clearly disclose the reasons for retaining data after account closure, such as fraud prevention or regulatory compliance.

That said, users may have to wait until next year to see the policy put into effect. They want to give them time to prepare.

App makers will also have until December 7th to complete Google’s data safety questionnaire regarding their approach to code and account deletion. Developers needing more time can request an extension through the Play Console until May 31, 2024.

Otuteeye last month outlined some steps Google hopes to take this year to keep Android apps, data and users safe.

For example, at some point, instead of giving the software permission to access all the images on your device, you should be able to select individual photos you want to share with the app.

Google is also working to limit the sharing of user data and the use of cross-app identifiers by digital advertisers, and has rolled out the first beta of its Privacy Sandbox on Android to help people get started in this area. can be evaluated. Additionally, according to Otuteeye, businesses will improve automated systems that should detect malicious apps and other exploits on the Play Store. As regular Reg readers are well aware, that software his souk had a bit of a malware problem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2023/04/07/google_play_apps_user_data/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related