ChatGPT wins job writing fortune cookie





ChatGPT can create new and unique fortunes. / Photo Illustration: Nico Hines / Shutterstock

Called the biggest innovation since the iPhone, ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, writes fortunes in fortune cookies.

OpenFortune, which uses fortune cookies as an advertising platform, says it uses ChatGPT to write predictions.

A shortage of new omikuji seems to be a problem in the fortune cookie industry. According to OpenFortune, there are only a few thousand fortunes in circulation since this treat was invented over 100 years before him.

OpenFortune CEO Matt Williams said in a statement that the most common feedback he receives from consumers is that they want to see new, refreshed and unique fortunes.

ChatGPT solves this problem by generating novel and attractive fortunes much faster than humans. And the ability to come up with new ones is virtually limitless.

Nicole Christopoul, director of integrated marketing and strategy at OpenFortune, said in an email.

Read more: The ChatGPT case at a restaurant.

OpenFortune has developed a 5-step process to generate fortunes on ChatGPT’s software. This includes text parsing, emotional intelligence, rapid writing, and rapid refinement and editing, he says Christopoul.

Fortune has brought you a joyful encounter with a stranger who will add a pinch of spice to your life’s recipe, a harmonious melody that floats in your world and invites you to dance with destiny.

New York-based OpenFortune sells advertising strips of paper folded into fortune cookies. It distributes to more than 47,000 of his restaurants in the United States, and customers include Diet’s Coke and Disney. Its fortunes can be tailored to the advertiser.

ChatGPT will take on more of the creative burden from OpenFortunes, but the company says it will change the way they work rather than getting rid of copywriters.

“The copywriter’s skill set will evolve from simply writing destinies to writing prompts that create luck,” Christopoul said. “Prompt writing is a whole new language for copywriters. ”

ChatGPT is a large-scale language model developed by AI startup OpenAI. It can understand human speech patterns and generate responses. There are a variety of potential uses for both businesses and consumers.

For restaurants, many of the current applications for bots involve generating content such as menu descriptions, business plans, and social media posts. Restaurant suppliers are also competing to implement this technology. For example, OpenTable integrates with a bot to power restaurant recommendations, and his marketing firm SoCi uses it to reply to reviews.

