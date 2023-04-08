Google On-Staging Sites and Preventing Accidental Indexing





The latest episode of Google’s Search Off The Record podcast explores the challenges of launching a website and keeping a staging site from being indexed by search engines.

Staging sites used for testing and development should ideally not be indexed. Google emphasizes password protection as one way to prevent accidental indexing.

Hosts John Mueller, Gary Illyes, and Lizzy Sassman detail the importance of clicking the Launch button on different platforms, and how site launches and migrations are connected.

This discussion emphasizes the importance of striking a balance between launching a large number of pages, maintaining content quality, and choosing the right domain name for branding and visibility.

Here are highlights from Google’s recent podcast on website staging and launch.

Accidental leaks and the importance of DNS settings

Mueller and Illyes discuss keeping staging sites hidden from search engines and share anecdotes of accidental leaks from Google’s past.

They talk about the launch of Google’s Search Status Dashboard and strategies to hide it before its official release.

Illyes says they did “literally nothing” to keep the dashboard secret before announcing it to everyone.

It was live for months, but no one noticed because there was no link pointing to it.

Illies said:

“If you don’t link to something on the internet it’s very hard to notice or you don’t mention it anywhere. That’s what we were doing. , not in random JavaScript files.By the way, this is another reason not to use JavaScript.And it worked, I say it was dangerous.

Sassman adds that the new Google dashboard didn’t have a sitemap, which made it even harder to find.

The conversation also touches on the important role of DNS setup and the difference between using subdomains and new domains.

Despite the risks involved with the launch strategy, hosts agree the potential consequences are minimal.

Bottom line: A viable but dangerous way to ensure your staging site doesn’t leak information and isn’t mentioned or linked to anywhere.

Other ways to block staging sites

Robots.txt is usually enough to block search engines from crawling a staging site, Illyes explains.

When asked about another way to keep the site hidden prior to launch, Illyes suggested using noindex tags on each page.

You can also take advantage of password protection or IP allowlisting for your staging site.

This led to Mueller using static IP addresses for server backend access and losing access when the IP address changed.

Launching a site with many pages and choosing a domain name

The discussion turns to launching many pages simultaneously and the importance of choosing a good domain name.

Illyes believes that launching 7,000 articles simultaneously should not be a problem if the server has enough resources, but quality assurance may be difficult.

Quality over quantity is emphasized when discussing the prospect of publishing a million pages at a time.

Host also explains the use of free hostnames provided by hosting providers compared to custom domain names.

According to Illyes, the choice depends on business needs and branding objectives, with a custom domain name being a better choice for a long-term online presence.

For more insight from Google’s search relations team, listen to the full podcast.

Featured Image: Sacitarios/Shutterstock

Source: Search off the record

