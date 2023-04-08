



April 7, 2023

In an evolving world of technology, new talent is valued for its fresh perspective, unique skill set, and extensive experience. Arizona State University welcomes Kimberly Clarke, Deputy Chief Information Officer for Operational Excellence and Digital Transformation in the Enterprise Technology Division.

As the former leader of Twitter, Clark knows what it takes to thrive in a rapidly changing technology landscape. Her ability to adapt to change and drive innovation has led her to Enterprise Technology, which aims to drive a dynamic digital her ecosystem that drives how the ASU community learns, works and thrives. Optimal.Download the full image of Kimberly Clarke

“We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly to the leadership team here at Enterprise Technology and ASU,” said Lev Gonick, Chief Information Officer. This role will help coordinate her various digital transformation efforts across her three companies and enterprise units at the university. Kimberly brings extensive experience in strategy, operations, data analytics, and security, making her the perfect candidate to advance our vision. And she was once a sun demon, always a sun demon.

Clark’s extensive knowledge and experience aligns with ASU’s commitment to excellence and innovation, and helps foster technology-enhanced creativity and collaboration across the university. Enterprise Technology aims to design and deliver exceptional, human-centered digital experiences for the communities it serves. Clarke’s leadership and passion for innovation are perfectly aligned with this mission.

Clark discusses motivation, inspiration, and vision for the future of enterprise technology.

Q: Welcome to ASU and Enterprise Technology. What does it mean to you to take a leadership role at an institution with a master’s degree?

Answer: I enrolled in ASU’s Information Systems Management (MS) program with a clear goal in mind to pursue a career path as (Chief Information Officer or Chief Technology Officer). I received valuable guidance from my advisor at WP Carey School of Business who recommended this program. It was my desire to succeed my employer at the time, with the ultimate goal of becoming a CIO.

Today, I feel grateful and humbled to lead a team at the very institution that gave me the skills and knowledge I needed to be successful in my field. I am delighted to bring my expertise and leadership to Enterprise Technology to strengthen our technical capabilities.

Q: What inspired you to pursue a career in information management and technology leadership?

A: I have always been drawn to the world of technology and started my career through management consulting in the aerospace and defense industry. I soon found myself longing for something more diverse and engaging in the field of information management.

From there, my passion for leadership and innovation blossomed. Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with incredible people who have created innovative experiences and helped shape the future. Their bold and progressive leadership inspired me to do the same, and I have enjoyed the challenge of leading the team to new heights.

I have always believed in the importance of questioning the status quo and challenging assumptions to achieve greatness.As a leader, I have never shied away from these responsibilities. By embracing change and leading with conviction, I am confident that I can drive success here at his ASU.

Q: You came to us from a leadership role at Twitter. How have you prepared for the ASU community by managing key aspects on a large social media platform?

A: Twitter gave me a deeper understanding of the importance of respecting people and their perspectives. This is a value shared by both Twitter and ASU. But what really impressed me about Twitter was their relentless commitment to mature processes and technology, always trying to keep up with user expectations and regulatory commitments.

Here at ASU, we see the same drive to push boundaries as a leader in higher education. I was inspired by ASU President (Michael) Crowe, COO Chris Howard, CIO Lev Gonik, and Provost Nancy Gonzalez.

It’s exhilarating to be part of a team that is always looking to improve and bring change. There are many inspiring elements to such a diverse and global organization, but it is clear that we are all working towards our common goal of leading the forefront of higher education. And I am thrilled to be here.

Q. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning models are experiencing tremendous growth, and while they can pose risks, they offer nearly limitless opportunities. How can universities implement AI governance or policies to protect academic integrity and grow with emerging technologies?

A: Many universities are grappling with the big question of how to use AI. First, you need to clarify your goals and decide how you will use AI in your operations and curriculum. Administrative functions and content development may be obvious use cases, but more complex applications and potential issues such as piracy should also be considered. And let’s not forget the role of AI in supporting student learning.

The field of AI and generative AI is evolving rapidly and there is a lot going on in this space, but we need to make sure our learners are actually learning. But before any policy or governance around AI can be implemented, extensive conversations about data sources, privacy and disclosure requirements should take place. You can’t solve it all at once, but you can start by identifying the initial use cases you want to pursue and establishing clear criteria around them.

Q: What advice would you give to learners interested in pursuing a career in technology, especially those who might be starting out?

A: If you’re considering a career in technology, go for it. There are many paths in this field, not just software engineering and coding. My advice to you is to explore your options and find a career path that inspires and challenges you.

It’s important to remember that you can move into technology regardless of your background or experience. All perspectives are welcomed and valued because diversity leads to the best products and results. So don’t let it stop you from getting started or moving into technology. Anyone is welcome.

