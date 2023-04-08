Google mistakenly paid $1,000 to some Pixel users





Some Reddit users are wondering if Google is giving away money. That’s certainly the company’s new business plan, and for some reason I don’t think stock investors would take too kindly to such a strategy. You know you didn’t wake up feeling generous enough to share Google’s wealth with some Pixel users.

However, on the r/GooglePixel subreddit (via Gizmodo), some Pixel users reported receiving notifications from Google that their accounts had been paid a total of $1,000. The money was a reward for “dogfooding the Google Pay Remittance experience,” according to the notice. The process of dogfooding is when company employees test new features or services from the same company before they are put into general use. The use of the term “dogfooding” implies that money should have been sent to a Google developer testing his Google Pay software.

Some Pixel users received notifications that Google sent them cash

You’ll see a notification that you accidentally received cash from Google, and if you open the Google Pay app and[取引を表示]Tap the tab to see if you’re as lucky as other Pixel users. If you receive money from Google, you should see it there.

One person whose wallet is a little heavy today is tech journalist Mishaal Rahman, who said, “Hmm, Google Pay seems to be randomly giving users free money right now. I just opened up Google Pay and found 46 It turns out that there is a “reward” of dollars. I got “for dogfooding the Google Pay Remittance experience.” But if you accidentally send money and take out cash, you should wear sunglasses and avoid the usual hangouts. there is no. Google can finally find you wherever you are.In an email Google sent to the accidental big money recipient, the company wrote: Resolved and credit revoked where possible. “Google continues.” If you were able to cancel the credit, it’s already reflected in your account activity. If the credit cannot be reversed, the money is yours. No further action is required. Sorry for the inconvenience.” I’m keeping quiet about this, Mountain View uses the word mommy, but Reddit never uses the word mommy, and the amount of these “rewards” seems to be equivalent to real money.

A recipient received $1,072 from Google and is allowed to keep

After one Reddit user said he received $240 from Google, another wrote: I’ll be waiting for you at the store. $225 once the dust settles. I won’t complain.” One of his biggest sums was received by a stunned Redditor who could only write, “$1072. Why? How?”

Google sent emails to an accidental mass of recipients

Don’t worry if you haven’t received any money from Google. The process was apparently random, with accounts chosen by luck of the lottery for those who received money from the search giant. If you’re one of the lucky ones to take the cash, Google has several devices slated to release later this year, including the Pixel Tablet, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 line, and Pixel Watch 2. You may want to keep it. , and Pixel Fold.

