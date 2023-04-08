



In the United States, only domestic suppliers are eligible for certain clean energy subsidies. Europe opposes, but will proceed with its own protectionist measures. Let’s end hypocrisy.

For decades, America and Europe have promoted free trade. Today, both countries embrace protectionism.

The Inflation Reduction Act’s $369 billion tax credit will require electric vehicles to rely on parts made in the United States and assembly in the United States. European environmental protection and technological sovereignty measures discriminate against non-European companies.

For the EU, we start with the Carbon Boundary Adjustment Mechanism CBAM. It aims to combat carbon leakage, the process by which European companies move polluting carbon-producing production outside the block. That’s a worthwhile reason. Under the 55-conformant block, the EU aims to reduce greenhouse gases by more than half from 1990 levels by 2030.

CBAM will require non-European steel, aluminum and cement producers to account for and pay a fee for the carbon intensity of their products. In addition to the bureaucratic burden, the plan will comply with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules by treating foreign-produced goods differently and by protecting domestic industries by imposing import tariffs on foreign products. I am sure it is violated.

Does this sound familiar? This reflects Europe’s dissatisfaction with the US IRA, another project designed to combat climate change.

Other European policies often have prudent goals and lean towards protectionism. New foreign subsidy regulations designed to combat Chinese companies that use public subsidies to gain an unfair advantage are making it difficult for foreign companies, including the United States, to do business in Europe.

Europe’s proposed cloud certification scheme aims to strengthen cybersecurity by issuing best-in-practice cloud certificates. that’s a good goal. However, the scheme includes a secondary effect, making it difficult to store data outside Europe using non-EU cloud providers.

Technology protectionism comes at a high price. Economists estimate that EU cybersecurity restrictions could allow Washington to impose up to $12 billion in retaliatory tariffs. Another study calculated that the EU’s entire digital sovereignty agenda, including the Digital Markets, Data and AI Act, could block $18 billion in US service exports.

It is imperative that the United States and Europe move away from protectionism. The Biden administration recently took a positive step by giving her EU producers of vital minerals access to the US market. We can and should do more to extend free trade to our allies.

But so far, the EU has not retaliated. It keeps moving forward by many twisted technological means.

The Biden administration has refrained from public criticism. That’s wrong. Washington needs to wake up and speak up. The regime must offer an alternative to Europe’s unproductive efforts to impose protectionist cybersecurity certification schemes. Data localization should be prohibited or at least restricted. Sticking to storing data in her one country is both wasteful and dangerous. Ukraine repelled a massive Russian cyberattack by distributing critical services and data to the global cloud.

Digital protectionism must be countered with a strong transatlantic alliance. But the US refused to appoint him as a judge in 2018, crippling the WTO. Instead, the WTO should be strengthened. A good place to keep the flow of bits and bytes across its borders, challenging China, Turkey and other countries including India, where 88 of his WTO members already have made e-commerce trade-related We are negotiating sides. Australia, Japan and Singapore are co-chairs where the United States should advance this important agenda.

President Biden wants to mend security ties that have been torn apart by the Trump administration’s destructive isolationism. Helping Ukraine is a transatlantic transatlantic priority. But the president needs to lobby Europe on digital protectionism before it’s too late.

Bill Echikson edits Bandwidth, CEPA’s online technology policy journal. Based in Brussels, he was a foreign correspondent for the Christian Science Monitor, BusinessWeek and Wall Street Journal for many years. He worked at Google from his 2008 to his 2015.

Bandwidth is CEPA’s online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the European Policy Analysis Center.

