Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announces Big Tips on AI and Search Engines





Technology giant Google plans to add artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its search engine. This is the result of fighting fierce competition with his ChatGPT, an Open AI chatbot.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said new AI capabilities will enhance the search engine’s ability to answer queries. He dismissed the notion that chatbots are a threat to Google’s search business. The search business accounts for more than half of parent company Alphabet’s revenue. Search advertising is the company’s biggest source of revenue, with revenue last year he reached $162 billion.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Reuters file photo)

Google, a leader in the development of Large Language Models (LLMs), has yet to develop technology to influence search patterns. Pichai said people will be able to ask questions and engage with these large language models. His rival Microsoft deploys this technology behind his ChatGPT system in the Bing search engine.

It’s one of the most formidable threats to Google under Pichai, which faces investor pressure to cut costs. In January, Google laid off 12,000 of his largest ever. The CEO said Google is still short of his goal of improving productivity by 20%.

According to the latest report, Google is also testing new AI features in Gmail. Microsoft, on the other hand, offers AI in some of its other business software tools. The Mountain View-based tech giant is cautious when it comes to technology, as researchers have expressed concerns about the accuracy of his AI-powered chatbot. Pichai said the resources used will need to be adapted to continue working on his AI while controlling costs.

According to the WSJ report, Google is looking to win a wider range of businesses. The company last month opened access to one of its largest AI systems, the Pathways Language Model, to developers on its cloud computing service.

