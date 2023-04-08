will.i.am: Ideas for people to drive tech-first innovation





will.i.am is charming and astute, he certainly has a technical mind and vision for the future. At his recent Atlassian ITSM event at his O2 in London, The Black-Eyed Peas performer told his Atlassian Dom Price something interesting about his philanthropy and what he learned about teamwork. talked. More than this, he painted a picture of how his musical experience has deepened his understanding of technology and how it all came full circle. TL;DR: It’s about people.

Interestingly, will.i.am’s philanthropy first got him into technology. Music has taught me so much that now I like to solve problems.For the past 12 years, his foundation has turned to education to meet inner-city challenges. rice field. Teaching computer science and engineering, autonomy and robotics to children at the crossroads of harm. In doing so, he realized it was more than a passing interest to him. If I tell kids that they should be interested in computer science, engineering, and math, I should be on that path too.

Participant: will.i.am is a technology entrepreneur who brings his experience as a producer and musician to the corporate realm. Imagine the world’s governments and corporations functioning like an orchestra, assuming that whatever they make is pleasing to the ear. Some of his work is very public with brands like Coca-Cola and Intel, but many of his projects are done behind closed doors, which is the essence of innovation. This he has one project that I am currently working on. I can’t say the name of the company. But I was doing something pretty cool!

So what did he learn? First, engineering drives much of the innovation we see today. I tell my kids that good music is great, but it can’t be made without innovators and engineers. If you want to make music on a computer, you need an engineer! There are many actors, actresses, dancers, footballers, musicians and TikTok users. But engineers are in short supply. Imagine you are starting a company and someone is trying to write this in his QT. But QT engineers are invisible and scarce.

Not only that, but the lack of role models exacerbates the problem. he continues. I can’t wait to see what Melissa Robertson writes when she leaves high school and goes to her MIT. I would like to see that draft. I would love to see when Melissa graduates from her MIT and works for her Google. The world should see it. I want to be like Melissa, I want to be like Thunder, I want to be like Sunil.

But it’s not just about individual project talent. The companies that changed the world are the ones that lead that innovation, not at the team or department level, but across the enterprise.

A prominent example is Apple. The way they do it is amazing. IBM is cool. They really advocate quantum computing. But think about Apple in the early 80’s and how dominant IBM was. When Apple said Think Different, they were saying that computers are for mainframe computing and enterprise, and that normal, normal people probably won’t need a computer at home. Apple thought, no, everyone should have a computer in their home.

Apple’s journey from computer company to music provider, then broadcast network is well represented, Amazon’s journey to becoming all store and global infrastructure provider (and broadcast network), and many other examples too. It is the same. But they are all characterized by people who have brought success as a portfolio company rather than a one-off.

Red Bull now have a motocross competition and a breakdance team and have just won the crazy F1 championship. Wow, what’s going on with these multiple companies working with all different types of talent and disciplines? It all comes down to people from top to bottom, he suggests. .If you’ve worked with only talented people in past companies and don’t think it’s wise to bring in other areas, you’ll be swallowed. drink companies

So how do we deal with this? First, find the right person. There are many risk takers who want to start solving problems and want to become entrepreneurs. You have to go meet them in the world they are in. I go to Israel, Turkey and Bangalore for tech jobs. If you are in Ukraine, go to Kiev. go to Austin There are cool developers out there. Brazil is booming right now.

Then look for people with ideas, not just skills. Do these AI tools type in a word, make it buzz, and then they show you an image? So the people who create great things tomorrow are just idea experts. A manifesto of new ideas will become a superstar. In music, we have producers like Dr. Dre, Kanye type producers. World builders and storytellers will find it easier to tell stories and build worlds with these new AI tools. It’s liberating, but it’s also threatening if you only do illustrations.

Third, learn how to manage your personality. A great person will come with a big ego, but he has to find a way to work with that person. There are similarities between business and art. Art comes with a lot of egos. Especially if you’re successful and you’re born out of nothing. As a producer, I know someone is coming in funk, but they’re bringing the goods. Michael Jordan wasn’t known to be a nice guy, but he helped his team win championships. Steve Jobs wasn’t a nice guy, but thank you Steve Jobs. And thank you to everyone who has figured out how to work with that type of personality and tolerated it.

Based on this, empathize with different levels of interpersonal skills. In the highly sensitive society we live in today, who knows if that stifles next-level innovation? Damn, do they really go crazy? It’s usually people who don’t know how to relate to people who have great ideas for people. , that people with that type of mindset probably wouldn’t be comfortable mining ideas because they don’t know how to get involved.

Finally, invest in your future expertise. Finally, will.i.am mentioned his project with AMG, the manufacturer of Mercedes (See: I invested in Tesla before Elon took over the company. They gave me an unfinished gave me a car.). At AMG he designed his two-door saloon based on the Mercedes GT 63. The resulting funds were used for inner-city projects. The build will create his 150-strong robotics team across the United States for young children aged 15 to 18 to build robots. why is that important? As technology advances and autonomy increases, so many jobs become obsolete.

This brings it all full circle. Will.i.ams’ secret to success: Wherever you are, you’ll find people passionate about solving real problems with technical solutions. Figure out how to get the most out of them. And invest in them now and in the future. will.i.am is first and foremost people, uniting business and technology, music and creativity, art and production. I will connect the dots, he says, and he will continue to do so.

Napalazzi CC BY-SA 2.0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voonze.com/will-i-am-ideas-people-drive-tech-first-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

