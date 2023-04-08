Pixel’s live translation feature could soon come to Google Chrome on desktop





Not wanting to fall behind the competition, Google Chrome continually adds new features to maintain its position as the world’s most popular web browser. Part of Chrome’s appeal can be attributed to the accessibility features it offers, such as live captions and page navigation with a text cursor. Now, Google has even better functionality, testing real-time machine translation of live captions on Chrome for desktop. This is a feature that Pixel users enjoy.

Chrome 112 currently has pretty limited accessibility options. In Chrome Canary (v114), Google’s ongoing Live Translation feature complements Live Captions. His Chrome feature researcher Leopeva64-2 on Reddit also reports that Google is changing his UI for managing downloaded language packs for its captioning engine.

Live translation of captions into Spanish

Chrome Canary now allows users to test real-time translation of live captions. You can turn on the Live Translation toggle under the Live Translation settings. The browser offers live captions in a handful of languages: English, Spanish, Japanese, French, German and Italian. However, they can be translated into many other languages. When the video starts playing, the captions will appear in the language selected for translation, overriding the live captions language setting. While this change will support live captions in virtually all languages, there is still plenty of room for misinterpretation due to translation.

The combo box menu to select the translation language has many choices

This version of Chrome Canary has a visual tweak with a new checkbox for adding language packs and a trash can icon for easily removing language packs.

Users can easily remove installed language packs

Finally, Chrome’s global media controls have also been updated with Canary v114. The popup now includes a dropdown for selecting the language of the live captions and a toggle for the preselected live translation language.

Global media controls with auto caption toggle switch

Together, these new features will make Chrome on the desktop easier to use, allowing people with disabilities and language barriers to access more content on the internet without feeling left out. increase. However, it is still in testing on Chrome Canary and may take several months before it is widely deployed in the Stable channel.

