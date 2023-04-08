Google Search Engine Will Soon Get AI Support Like ChatGPT, Sundar Pichai Confirms





After Microsoft integrates AI into its search engine, Google also plans to bring conversations to its search engine.

New Delhi, updated: Apr 8 2023 10:10 IST

Ankita Chakravarti: Just when you thought ChatGPT would overtake Google in the coming days, CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google’s search engine would support AI. Interestingly, Google’s new move was inspired by Microsoft’s integration of ChatGPT into its search engine Bing. The Microsoft search engine not only has conversational capabilities, but also supports an AI image generator. Google also launched Bard, his answer to ChatGPT, but it didn’t get the traction ChatGPT has. It was also said to be less reliable than his two other AI models running on the market. However, Google is considering upgrading its language models to make its AI tools more accurate and responsive.

Sundar Pichai has announced that it will use artificial intelligence (AI) in its search engine, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The decision comes in response to OpenAI’s competition with his ChatGPT and others. Pichai believes AI will improve his Google’s ability to respond to a variety of search queries. But he denied that chatbots threatened Google’s search business, which generates more than half of Alphabet’s revenue.

Large Language Models (LLMs) are computer programs that can mimic human responses to questions, and Google is a pioneer in this field. The company now uses this technology to improve user experience on search engines. Pichai confirmed that people will be able to ask Google questions and interact with his LLM in the context of their searches. Google’s current settings do not allow users to engage in conversations with users. When you ask for something, you may see some links related to your query, but lack detailed requirements or knowledge. AI will intervene there.

According to the report, Google is now facing investor pressure to cut costs and compete with Microsoft’s enhanced version of the Bing search engine powered by ChatGPT. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella believes AI-powered search engines will reshape his category of all software, including search, much like previous advances in personal computers and cloud his computing. .

Google’s chatbot Bard, which has yet to gain traction, hasn’t received much consumer excitement, Pichai said. He explained that the business is “back and forth about shipping something, and given the industry moment, the timeline for the company may change.” Nonetheless, Pichai expressed his delight at the incredible consumer excitement surrounding the adoption of these technologies.

The integration of AI into Google’s search engine demonstrates Google’s commitment to improving user experience and keeping up with the competition. The use of LLMs in search engines is a relatively new development that has the potential to reshape the industry.

Edited by:

Ankita Chakraborty

release date:

April 8, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/google-search-engine-to-soon-get-chatgpt-like-ai-support-confirms-sundar-pichai-2357310-2023-04-08 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related