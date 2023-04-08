Google will no longer support third-party smart displays





Google has quietly announced that it will no longer support third-party smart displays, including those from companies like Lenovo, JBL, and LG. The announcement came in the form of an “important” notice in his Google Support article titled “Making Duo Calls with Speakers and Smart Displays.”Also read – Amazon lays off 100 more employees in latest job cuts

The notice, first reported by 9To5 Google, said in a Google Support article that they will no longer be providing software updates for all smart displays supported by Lenovo, JBL, and LG.The article also says this development could impact the overall quality of video calls made from these speakers.Read Also – Amazon Announces Premium Electronics Days Sale: Great Deals, Check out our top offers

“Google no longer provides software updates for 3rd party smart displays (Lenovo Smart Display (7″, 8″, 10″), JBL Link View, LG Xboom AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Display). It may affect the quality of your calls and meetings,” Google wrote in the notice.Also read – Apple to launch HomePod with 7-inch display in 2024: Report

What does this mean for existing users?

Google’s announcement doesn’t mean that all existing third-party smart displays that support Google Assistant will be rendered useless starting today. they still work. This means you can listen to your favorite songs, control all your connected smart home devices, set reminders, broadcast messages, and listen to your daily breaking news with no problems. However, as Google warns, it can significantly degrade your video calling experience.

Aside from this, don’t expect new features to be added to smart displays anytime soon. is.

It’s worth remembering that Google first announced at CES 2018 that it would be entering the smart display race. When announcing the foray, the company said his Google Assistant will soon be available on select company smart displays. “Starting later this year, Assistant will be on new smart displays from four companies including JBL, Lenovo, LG and Sony,” the company said at the time. Later that year at his I/O 2018, the company unveiled its own smart display, which went on sale in July of the same year.

The idea at the time was to become part of the growing trend and demand for smart displays created by the Amazon Echo Show. Over the last few years, however, the enthusiasm around connected smart home devices, especially smart displays, has faded somewhat. Google, too, is sending out subtle but firm signals about shifting priorities. Over the years, the company has stopped developing new features for smart displays. Last year, we disabled the web browser on smart displays other than the Nest Hub. Apart from this, the company has also changed the platforms these devices work on (the latest OS being his Fuschia). However, this new OS is only available on Nest devices.

Simply put, Google’s priorities have changed. The company is now focused on developing Bard’s and others’ LLM models and integrating them into existing products and services. Does this mean Google will discontinue the Nest line of products in the future?

