Google Updates Hotel Search, Offers Automatic Flight Fare Guarantees

Google rolls out a number of features on its travel booking platform, the most notable of which is a price guarantee designed to eliminate buyer regret.

what does that mean exactly?

As part of the pilot program, the Google flights platform now includes a price guarantee badge next to certain flights. Additionally, if a consumer books a flight with that badge and the airfare drops at any point after booking, Google will reimburse the traveler for the difference via Google Pay.

No one likes buyers to regret it. That’s especially true for big purchases like airline tickets, where prices change daily, he said when Google announced the change. Should I book now in case the price goes up tomorrow or should I wait in case there is a better deal next week.

The purpose of the new price guarantee is to eliminate such concerns. When a consumer books a flight that includes a Price Guarantee badge, Google commits to monitor the price of that ticket daily until departure. If prices go down, consumers get paid by Google. It’s that simple.

Okay, fine print. Guarantee is only available on Book with Google itineraries departing the United States.

The new Flight Guaranteed Pilot Program is just one of the new features announced by Google. The tech giant also announced a new way to browse hotels.

Travel Technology (Photo credit: ra2studio/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Choosing the right place to stay can make or break your trip, but it’s not always an easy process. From location to reviews to price, there are many factors to consider. Especially if you’re looking to do all this research on your phone, you should consider this, the company says.

To meet these challenges, Google offers new ways to browse and discover hotels on mobile. Hotel properties can now be viewed in what the company calls a swappable story format. “

With this new feature, users can tap on hotel photos to get an idea of ​​what to expect on the spot. And with one tap of her, users can save hotels, view detailed information about the area, and see all the highlights of the property at once.

