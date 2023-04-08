Google CEO Says ChatGPT AI Rival Is Coming





The tech giant may also bring its DeepMind and Google Brain divisions closer together for more processing power.

Credit: Benot / Adobe Stock

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that Google is adding natural language artificial intelligence chatbots to its search engine to catch up with rivals such as Chat GPT. said he was planning to

Pichai: “We were repeating to ship something”

Pichai told the WSJ that he was optimistic about Google’s ability to dominate the enthusiastic AI space. However, it doesn’t say when Google Search users will be able to see the difference.

In an interview, Pichai said, “We kept repeating that we would ship something, but given the state of the industry, the timeline may have changed.

That moment in the industry could refer to Microsoft’s announcement of Bing and the interest in conversational AI among investors and the public. Microsoft dominated the AI ​​race in February with the news of bringing ChatGPT and GPT-4 into Bing search and Edge browsers. This reportedly kicked off a “code red” at Google, which has its own AI divisions and products, but has not integrated the findings of those divisions into its commonly-named search engine.

Judging by AI competitors, Google’s upcoming search chatbot could open up on a waiting list.

Reference: Artificial Intelligence Ethics Policy (TechRepublic Premium)

Pichai said Google’s workshop has several new search products. Some of these products and features may enhance the way search engines currently work, such as versions that “remember” search queries in the same session to allow users to ask follow-up questions. I have.

“Can people ask Google questions or interact with LLMs? [large language models] In the context of your search? Of course,” Pichai told The Wall Street Journal.

He said the user excitement about adopting these technologies has been amazing, and some of it has been a pleasant surprise.

But embedding natural language AI into the iconic search engine could be a double-edged sword if it keeps people away from search advertising, which accounts for Google’s $162 billion in revenue.

Google can build on bard

Google has its own in-house chatbot, Bard, and extensive experience in the LLM space. The Bard is open to the public on a waiting list and has a button that redirects to a Google search for more information. Like other AIs of its kind, Bard can recognize and interpret language, code, or images to generate more content based on your prompts. Google plans to add natural language chat to its search engine, building on his experience with Bard.

See also: Want to help build Bard? Users who have passed the waiting list can leave feedback.

The tech giant used one of its large language models to create the Pathways language model, a massive AI system now available to developers on Google’s cloud computing service.

These large language models are the backbone of AI that can have natural conversations with humans and require a lot of processing power. To reduce costs and use processing resources more effectively, Pichai said Google’s two AI-focused units, Google Brain and his DeepMind, will work more closely together in the near future. We expect them to work together to pool resources.

AI competition intensifies despite job cuts

One of the challenges for Google in trying to keep up with Microsoft’s AI development is headcount. Alphabet has cut its headcount by about 6% since layoffs were first announced in January 2023. Microsoft has also made headline-grabbing layoffs this year, especially belt-tightening from his AI ethics team.

