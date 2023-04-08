SpaceX’s Starship looks stacked for launch in these photos





SpaceX’s Starship vehicle is fully stowed at the company’s Starbase facility in South Texas ahead of an orbital test flight attempt scheduled for April 2023. (Image credit: SpaceX via Twitter)

SpaceX has shared some great photos of the giant Starship vehicle stacked for launch at the company’s Starbase facility in South Texas.

This takeoff is a big one, the first orbital test flight for Starship.

“Starship is fully stacked at Starbase. The team is working towards next week’s launch rehearsal, followed by Starship’s first integrated flight test, and a week after that, regulatory We are awaiting approval from the authorities,” SpaceX said on Twitter on Thursday (opens in a new tab). He shared three images of his giant stainless steel rocket.

RELATED: SpaceX Stacks Up Huge Starship Vehicle Ahead of Orbital Test Flight (Video)

Starship’s first orbital test flight attempt could take place as early as the week of April 10, according to Elon Musk. (Image credit: SpaceX via Twitter)

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said via Twitter (opens in new tab) on Thursday that the launch could take place as early as next week, subject to regulatory approval, furthering the timeline. I suggested speeding it up.

SpaceX was apparently aiming for a launch on Monday (April 10), but on Friday (April 7), the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) set a tentative launch window for the rocket on April 17. Configured (opens in new tab). EDT Between 7:00 am and 11:00 am (1100-1500 GMT). However, this is an interim goal. As far as we know, the FAA has yet to issue a launch permit for her Starship flight.

A fully stacked Starship vehicle stands 394 feet (120 meters) tall. (Image credit: SpaceX via Twitter)

Composed of a Starship upper stage and Super Heavy boosters, this stacked rocket is 394 feet (120 meters) tall, making it the most powerful rocket ever launched.

The first Starship image shared by SpaceX on Thursday shows the rocket in the distance, surrounded by the seaside landscape of Starbase on Texas’ Gulf Coast.

The following low-angle shot gives a closer look at the fully reusable rocket, capable of carrying up to 150 tons into low earth orbit. The third image, an overhead shot, shows an impressive close-up of the leading edge of the Ship 24 upper stage prototype, stacked on top of Booster 7’s first stage on Wednesday (April 5).

SpaceX has high hopes for Starship. The company is developing vehicles to carry people and cargo to the moon and Mars, and while Starship is not yet in orbit, some customers have already booked the rides.

For example, NASA has selected Starship as the first manned lander for the Artemis Lunar Exploration Program, with the first astronaut touchdown targeted for 2025.

Additionally, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has purchased a starship trip around the Moon with a crew of eight artists. Also, American engineer and entrepreneur Dennis Tito plans to fly with his wife and other passengers on another Starship orbit mission. The launch dates for these two of his private Starship Moon missions have yet to be established.

