SpaceX is nearing the launch of the first Starship Super Heavy





Washington SpaceX has provided the strongest signal yet that it is nearing the first full-scale launch of its Starship vehicle, scheduled for later this month.

On April 6th, the company tweeted that it was planning a launch rehearsal next week with the vehicle fully stacked on a pad at the Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The first launch attempt will then be made about a week later.

A starship fully stacked in a starbase. The team is gearing up for next week’s launch rehearsal, followed by Starships’ first integrated flight test.

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 6, 2023

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk later tweeted in a confusing way that the vehicle was ready to launch next week. However, neither the company nor the Federal Aviation Administration appear to be planning a launch the week of April 10th. In the FAA’s Operations Planning Consultation document used to help with flight planning, the FAA cites an initial launch date of April 17 for his. Starship flight, backup date is April 18th to 21st. All dates are in the same window from 8am to 11:05am ET.

There has been speculation that SpaceX may try to launch Starship early. A maritime warning notice suggested a launch from April 6 to 12, but an FAA planning document earlier this week listed an April 10 launch and backup dates for April 11 and 12.

These plans rely on both the technical readiness of the vehicle and the issuance of a launch license from the FAA. SpaceX and Musk noted that these schedules are pending regulatory approval, and the FAA said the inclusion of Starship dates in planning documents does not mean a launch license has been issued. said.

The final major test milestone for the launch was the static launch test of the Super Heavy Booster on February 9th. Although only 31 of the booster’s 33 Raptor engines fired, the company considered the test a success. Gary Henry, Senior Advisor for National Security Space Solutions at SpaceX, said at a conference on Feb. 21 that the last box to check before launch is the static burn test, and at that point he’s next He said he expects it to be done in about a month. .

During a panel discussion at the Satellite 2023 conference on March 15, Tom Ochinero, senior vice president of commercial business at SpaceX, said its launch is imminent.

The company called the test Starship’s first orbital flight demonstration, but current plans do not require the vehicle to complete a single lap. Instead, the Starship’s upper stage will land in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. It is unclear if the Starship will actually go into orbit and immediately perform a deorbit burn and land on the water, or if it will be a long suborbital flight.

In a tweet about the upcoming launch, SpaceX explicitly called the mission Starship’s first integrated flight test, not an orbital launch attempt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spacenews.com/spacex-closing-in-on-first-starship-super-heavy-launch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

