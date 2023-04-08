Wordle Review Today: April 7, 2023





Wardle 657 6/6

AROSESTROPCOWLSLOCKSLOCHSLOCUS

Here’s the thing: I’m all for English quirks. They keep things interesting, especially if you’re trying to develop a crossword theme, which is my specialty.

I would like to meet the person who came up with the idea that there must be countless words with only one letter difference. Seriously, I’m not mad. I just want to talk. and whine. There will be a lot of whining.

Typing a single word in Wordle wrong is the most frustrating part of having to guess the word in 6 tries. I play every day and I can’t even count the number of times I’ve pursued the correct word from the correct list with all but one letter seemingly hundreds of choices to choose from.

The game taunts me after Ive entered 6 guesses. That’s the right word, pion, the game says at least in my head, and it flashes me the answer. I’ve been known to stick my tongue out with that sign. Your mileage may vary.

However, there is a secret advantage when starting the game. Here at the New York Times crossword editor and NPR puzzle master, Will Shortz took advice on opening words. Previously he used the word RAISE, which left him with an average of 4 guesses. That was admirable for me, but when I interviewed him for an article on gaming, he admitted that his opening words were his AROSE. Using that word first left him with a slightly better average than mine, so I immediately adopted his first word.

On my first try, I got two letters, O and S. Both were in the wrong place. My next thought was STROP, a leather strap used to sharpen long shaving razors. Typing infrequently used words such as STROP, the same he got smarter for a second until he realized the two letters were still in the wrong position. At least, it helped narrow down my outlook.

My next guess was COWLS and finally O and S were in place.

Now for the tricky part. I needed to put that letter L, so I decided to try LOCKS. All cards were flipped green except for the penultimate letter.

Ha! Briefly, I reasoned. The answer should be LOCHS.

It was not LOCHS.

I ran the alphabet loudly on a New Jersey Transit bus to New York City. In hindsight, singing the alphabet song into my phone may explain why no one was sitting next to me. And I finally settled on the letter U which made the answer her LOCUS.

Not surprisingly, I told the game on the phone, loudly in the same ride. I may have gotten into the habit of talking to myself on the bus, to borrow Will Shorts’ opening words, but sometimes puzzlers have to do what puzzlers have to do. It won’t work.

Today’s word is LOCUS. According to Websters New World College Dictionary, a noun denoting a system of points, lines, etc., or more simply a place, that meets one or more specific conditions.

today’s stats

The uncertainty makes the term a little more difficult, but a strategy can help.

Words contain common letter patterns with 5 or 6 possible answers. To get the answer in 6 guesses, every guess requires a strategic choice.

featured artist

Simone Noronha is a Dubai-born, New York-based South Asian illustrator and art director. She enjoys weaving narrative and intricate detail into her images, using a saturated palette and her signature moody lighting. In an interview with Wired, she said she likes to think of her style of illustration as just letting our natural flaws shine through and doing the best we can with it.

