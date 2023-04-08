New iPhone 15 exclusives reveal stunning Apple design decisions





Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max New Red Finish

9to5Mac, Ian Zerbo

The most exciting and most controversial iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max redesigns have been rendered following a new detailed CAD file leak obtained by 9to5Mac.

The huge new rear camera 9to5Mac CAD (rendered by the brilliant 3D artist Ian Zelbo) shows that the iPhone 15 Pro Max actually has a slimmer rear than its predecessor thanks to a dedicated space-saving periscope (optical zoom) module. Conversely, the iPhone 15 Pro has a huge rear camera hump that’s almost as thick as the phone itself (render below).

Huge iPhone 15 Pro Max camera hump

9to5Mac, Ian Zerbo

World’s Thinnest Bezels New CAD confirms that the front bezel of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is surprisingly thin, as best shown in Zelbos’ exclusive Twitter image (shown below). Leaker claims it’s just 1.55mm, beating the current record holder, the Xiaomi 13’s 1.81mm.

iPhone 14 Pro Max bezel (left) and iPhone 15 Pro Max (right)

9to5Mac, Ian Zerbo

The curved chassis separates the curved iPhone X from the more recent angled iPhone Pro models. A new CAD rendering shows that the iPhone 15 Pro will soften its corners to make the phone easier to hold. It’s a change that will please caseless owners and looks great.

A detailed rendering of the iPhone 15 Pro Max reveals new curved edges

9to5Mac, Ian Zerbo

The solid-state volume and action buttons were the most controversial design change, now revealed in all its divisive glory. 9to5Mac’s rendering shows a single flat volume strip flush with the phone (activated by swiping up and down) and a pill-shaped action button that replaces the mute button with customizable functionality. in settings.

iPhone 15 Pro Max solid state volume and action buttons

9to5Mac, Ian Zerbo

USB-C is Coming It’s an open secret now, but 9to5Mac CAD gives us the best look yet at USB-C on the iPhone 15 Pro model. It’s a minor visual change from the Lightning (given the similar symmetrical pill-shaped openings for the two ports), but its implementation can be controversial.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max render from leaked CAD showing new USB-C port

9to5Mac, Ian Zerbo

Finally, 9to5Mac found out that 410D0D was the color code Apple chose to finish the new iPhone 15 Pro model, and reproduced it in the render at the top of this post. Personally speaking, this dark red hue has been my favorite finish in years, and 9to5Mac says it replaces the dark purple on his iPhone 14 Pro in the lineup.

Of course, what you can’t see in these renders are changes under the hood, such as the new A17 chip that’s allegedly ballistic and an upgraded LiDAR. Rumors of a $200 price increase will also have to wait until Tim Cook announces the price on stage in his September. Yes, there are still many surprises to come.

Forbes details

Forbes Details New Apple Limited Edition Reveals iPhone 15 Price Shock By Gordon Kelly

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/gordonkelly/2023/04/08/apple-iphone-15-pro-max-design-display-camera-iphone-14-pro-max-upgrade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related