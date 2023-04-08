Google ends update to disable third-party Assistant smart displays





In a very quiet announcement, Google says it has stopped updating third-party Lenovo, JBL, and LG Smart Displays. This form factor has been debated for quite some time, but it’s still amazing.

We recently added the following important notice to our Google Support article on how to make Duo calls with speakers and smart displays.

Important: Google no longer provides software updates for third-party smart displays (Lenovo Smart Display (7, 8, 10), JBL Link View, LG Xboom AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Display). This can affect the quality of video calls and meetings.

Google first announced the Assistant smart display at CES in January 2018. The LG ThinQ WK9, Lenovo Smart Display 8/10 and JBL Link View were launched later that year. His last third-party Smart Display was a 7-inch model offered by Lenovo in late 2019.

Google announced in February 2019 that it would cease major development of its underlying operating system. At that point, Android Things became exclusive to his OEM, which develops smart displays and speakers. Before that, it was positioned as a vast Internet of Things platform.

Smart displays saw a lot of new features in the early days of Google’s competition with Amazon, but very little in recent times. In February 2022, Google disabled web browsers on smart displays other than the Nest Hub, citing his lack of SafeSearch support. All recent development is for the first party Nest Hub. These devices run different operating systems (Cast and now Fuchsia) directly controlled by Google.

For example, last year’s Nest Hub Max came with camera-powered Look and Talk and Quick Phrases for skipping Hey Google. Even that appears to be overshadowed by his Pixel tablet, which he previously claimed was the future of the smart display form factor.

On the other hand, today’s announcement doesn’t say anything about the Lenovo Smart Clock. It’s like a Smart Display, but for all intents and purposes it’s on a separate system.

We’ve talked at length about how Google will bring back the assistant in its current form as generative AI takes shape. At one point, it seemed poised to become a connecting organization between all platforms. Now Google has pulled back significantly and is mainly focused on his Android phone/tablet experience. Smart displays are an obvious victim of this.

We will be contacting Google about what third-party smart display owners can expect from their devices in the future.

They should still work, but the experience (as in the case of video calls) may be degraded and not improved.

