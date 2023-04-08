Technology Innovation Institute Hosts Second “Additive Manufacturing the Future” Seminar in Abu Dhabi





abu dhabi [UAE]April 8 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC)’s leading global scientific research center and applied research pillar, the Technology and Innovation Institute (TII), opened its first In its second year, the seminar will become an annual event for Abu Dhabi’s manufacturing sector and will be held on 27 April at the W Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Additive Manufacturing The Future 2023 brings together global additive manufacturing and 3D printing experts, industry giants and relevant stakeholders for a comprehensive dialogue on a range of breakthrough technologies in the field. and professional-level networking. This seminar will highlight the key industry challenges and opportunities and discuss the emerging trends that are shaping and empowering this burgeoning sector. Additive manufacturing, also commonly referred to as 3D printing, has recently become a frontrunner to traditional advanced manufacturing techniques in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, space, biomedical, oil & gas, and tooling.

A robust seminar agenda spans four key topics. Additive manufacturing design, additive manufacturing materials and their sustainability, manufacturing processes and post-processing, and finally, IP issues related to successful and impactful use cases, standardization, certification and additive manufacturing. Nesma Aboulkhair, Director of Additive Manufacturing at the Center for Advanced Materials Research, will headline her opening session on “Unlocking the Possibilities of Laser Powder Bed Fusion Additive Manufacturing.” Josefine Lissner, her CEO and founder of Leap 71, UAE, and Lin Kaiser, founder of Hyperganic, said, “Creating the physical future of humanity through computational engineering and integrated digital manufacturing – or – code from to her Aerospike”.

Other prominent speakers confirmed to attend the seminar include Wesley Cantwell, Professor of Aerospace Engineering at Khalifa University, Aijun Hwang, Director of Monash Center for Additive Manufacturing, AMRC, TII Federico Bosio, senior researcher at , and Markus Glassner, senior vice. President – his EMEA of EOS Global. Daniel France, Director of Global Sales and Business Development at BEAMIT SpA, Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-Founder of Skyroot Aerospace, and Dr. Alberto Bordin, his Additive Manufacturing Technical Lead at the ASTM Center of Excellence, also hosted dedicated sessions. increase. Barrie Finnin, his CTO and general manager of AMAERO Additive Manufacturing Australia, said he partnered with UAE-based companies to strengthen his landscape with AM, saying, “The cost factor for metal AM We are going to have a session titled “Understanding”. Regarding expectations for future seminars, Nesma Aboulkhair said: The seminar will provide an important platform for strategic synergies in additive manufacturing R&D and serve as a major hub of knowledge, collaboration and technical expertise in additive manufacturing in the UAE and beyond. definitely adds credibility to her TII. under. “

Hend Alqaydi, materials science engineer on the AM team, adds: Academics collaborate on potential new areas of research collaboration to deepen insights into additive manufacturing to strengthen his TII leadership in shaping innovative solutions to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges. can explore. (Ani/Wham)

(This article is not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/international/2410065-technology-innovation-institute-to-host-2nd-additive-manufacturing-the-future-seminar-in-abu-dhabi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related