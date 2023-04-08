



Celebrating and empowering women goes beyond March, designated as the month of women in many countries.This year, International Women’s Day 2023 put the spotlight on

DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality highlights the critical role of technology and innovation in achieving gender equality and empowering women and girls. In an ever-changing digital environment, it is imperative that women are not left behind, but have equal opportunities to embrace technology, hone their skills and thrive. It is heartening to see tech companies like YouTube, PLDT, Smart and Accenture Philippines taking positive steps to create a world where women are empowered and respected.

YouTube’s “Breaking Barriers Online and Beyond” event showcased inspiring stories of female content creators overcoming challenges thanks to the opportunities offered by the platform. Miss Her Transglobal 2020 Mela Her panel hosted by Habijan Her discussion includes content her creators Rika Bernadette her Nakario appeared. Each woman has made a huge impact in their respective fields, demonstrating that empowered women empower women. Inspired by a group of women who failed to pass civil service exams, we create educational content to help disadvantaged women get jobs and promotions. On Chezka Carandang’s YouTube channel, she shares her journey to becoming a commercial pilot and encourages aspiring pilots to follow in her footsteps. Joselle, who has spinal muscular atrophy and uses a wheelchair, her tech creates business her content to help others reach their full potential. Candy Pangilinan’s YouTube channel, which features her daily life raising her son Quentin with special needs, is a source of inspiration for her fellow mothers. Then there’s Mela Habijan, who educates people on all things transgender on her channel and credits YouTube with helping her realize her hosting dreams.

PLDT and Smart, in partnership with the Philippine Business Coalition for Women’s Empowerment, celebrated Women’s Month by hosting “Yes, She Can!” Seminars and webinars covering a variety of topics including women’s leadership and preparing girls and young women for the future. Promoting gender equality, diversity and inclusion is reflected in both our workplace policies and our commitment to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Chief of PLDT and Smart Her People Gina Ordoez, her officer, said: As the first Filipino telecommunications company to join the coalition in 2021, PLDT and Smart rolled out its diversity and inclusion policy to protect female employees from harassment, discrimination, and mistreatment. Their commitment is to integrate sustainability into their business and contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically Goal #5: Gender Equality. With the goal of fostering a supportive and diverse work environment, they developed evidence-backed strategies and implemented best practices to empower women.

Accenture Philippines hosted a forum embodying the theme “Be Without Limits”, highlighting the potential of women and the role of businesses in supporting them to succeed everywhere. During the forum, participants discussed Accenture’s global research. The research identified four key areas critical to enabling organizations to better support women. Digital skills, work-life balance, supportive leadership, and autonomy in the workplace. The study found that women have fewer digital skills and experience less supportive leadership than the global average. Women report that they find it harder to balance work and life and that they have less autonomy at work. Her Ambe Tierro, Country Managing Director and Technology Lead for Accenture Philippines, explains: .”

Experiences like these serve as examples for other organizations to follow, empowering women beyond the workplace and creating a more equitable world. should be emphasized beyond Women’s Month. A woman should be celebrated and encouraged every day. Together, we can make gender equality a visible reality.

