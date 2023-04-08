Simplified CO2 conversion process without CO2 capture process





Carbon recovery and utilization technology, which is one of the methods to achieve net zero CO2 emissions, is attracting attention as an innovative technology to reduce CO2 emissions. However, the large amount of energy consumption required in the processes of CO2 purification, pressurization, separation, and recycling poses challenges for practical industrial application of these technologies.

A research team at the Clean Energy Research Center of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) has developed a process to produce value-added synthesis gas (syngas) through direct electrochemical conversion of captured CO2 using a liquid sorbent. developed.

The CO2 conversion process utilizes CO2 trapped in a liquid absorbent. Thus, the traditional CCU (Carbon Capture and Utilization) pathway, which involves the complex and energy-consuming process of purifying and pressurizing CO2 to produce pure gaseous CO2, is no longer necessary. For this reason, the proposed method outperforms conventional CCUS technology, demonstrating excellent cost effectiveness and CO2 emission reduction effects.

Schematic diagram comparing the new CO2 utilization technology and the conventional CCU path.Credit: Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology

Furthermore, no additional separation process is required with the syngas product from the pathway, as the unreacted CO2 is still trapped in the liquid sorbent. Another advantage is that the ratio of hydrogen to CO in syngas can be more easily controlled.

Researchers also maximize the efficiency of direct CO2 conversion in the liquid phase by conducting experiments for optimal sorbent selection, catalyst optimization, electrochemical reactor design, and long-term stability testing. I was able to

To investigate the feasibility of commercializing the developed process, the team also conducted a simulation study with numerical modeling of the industrial-scale process. The newly developed CO2 conversion process is estimated to reduce manufacturing costs by 27.0% and CO2 emissions by 75.7% compared to conventional CCUS technology.

Schematic of new electrochemical CO2 reduction technology.Credit: Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology

Moreover, the proposed technology exhibited comparable levels of competitive pricing when compared to current market prices for chemicals dominated by fossil fuel-based technologies. If the newly developed CO2 conversion process is applied to thermal power plants and other major sources of CO2 emissions, it is expected that the technology will enable the low-cost production of high-value-added chemicals such as ethylene while reducing CO2 emissions.

“The significance of the proposed technology is that it achieves a technological breakthrough in the efficient production of highly concentrated syngas through an electrochemical process utilizing captured CO2,” said a senior research scientist at KIST. Dr. Da Hye Won said:

KIST Principal Investigator Dr. Ung Lee commented: In the future, including technology transfer to business entities. ”

Journal reference:

Kejia Megagita Garby Langyi, Kyung Jae Tak, Kim Jang, Lee Hee Won, Park Kwang Ho, Kim Dong Jin, Jung Won Sang, Lee Chang Woo, Oh Hyun Suk, Lee Dong Gi, Ko Jai Hyung, Byun Geun Min, Da Hye Won, Unri. Toward the economic application of carbon capture and utilization technology with near-zero carbon emissions. Nature Communications 2022; DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-35239-9

