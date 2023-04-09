Big discounts on Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro today





Google has made a lot of big strides in the mobile market over the past few years, and while it doesn’t have a big flagship like Samsung or Apple, the Google Pixel phone is very powerful and falls into the category of flagship killers. , of course, that means a higher price, but luckily there are some great smartphone deals from Amazon right now, making it pretty affordable!

Google Pixel 7 – $449 Was $599

The Google Pixel 7 may look like a Pixel 6 from the outside, but there are some new upgrades under the hood that make it worth upgrading if you’re looking to upgrade. With a much more powerful Tensor G2 processor and 8GB of RAM, even power users will have a smooth experience. And since the Pixel 7 doesn’t come with a MicroSD slot, it also comes with 128GB of internal memory with a 256GB option. With a wide-angle camera, a 10.8MP f/2.2 selfie camera, and a 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display, this is absolutely gorgeous. Especially with HDR 10 support. So all in all you get an amazing mobile device for just $449 and a flagship option that costs almost double the price He’s a great option if you don’t want to go for one.

Google Pixel 7 Pro – $749 Was $899

On the other hand, if you want something more like a flagship, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is a good choice. , so you can see even better when you’re looking at things and using them on a daily basis. However, it can get a little hot under load, such as when playing graphics-intensive games.As for the camera, it has the same array as the Pixel 7, but with 5x optical zoom and a 48MP telephoto camera. is added. The only downside is the long battery life, especially since it has a 5,000 mAh battery. Nonetheless, it’s not too bad, especially since idle draws are reasonable. So if you’re not constantly checking your phone or using multiple apps, you’ll probably get more than a day out of it.

