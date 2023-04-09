Google to end support for Dropcam and Nest Secure next year





Google will end support for Nest Secure and Dropcam home security systems on April 8, 2024.

The company integrates smart home devices to work with the Google Home app and Google Assistant. Dropcam and Nest Secure systems are now linked to the Nest app. It’s a holdover from his pre-Google days at Nest.

Google is transitioning Nest Secure customers to partnered ADT in 2020. Most recently, a smart home hub, two door or window sensors, a motion sensor, and one year of free monitoring.

Google said: “We believe our partnership with ADT will create more helpful smart home security experiences that help people connect and protect what matters most, now and in the future,” said Google. open in a window). “Therefore, after April 8, 2024, Nest Secure will no longer be supported.”

Your device will be activated the next month, but after that Nest Secure will disappear from the Nest app. Google says it will contact every eligible Nest Secure customer to offer his ADT system for free (if the value is $485 or less), or a $200 gift that can be used in the Google Store.

Dropcam, on the other hand, was released over a decade ago, so it’s probably time for an update anyway. “For the future home, as he considers what is needed to support his security needs, it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep these products updated, given the early hardware.” he says google.

Anyone who pays for the Nest Aware subscription, which offers video history, smart alerts, and other features starting at $6/month, gets a free Nest Cam (indoor, wired). Non-subscribers can save her 50% on the $99.99 Nest Cam.

US customers can recycle the Nest Secure and Dropcam through our recycling partners.

The company will also retire Works with Nest on September 29, 2023. This dates back to 2014 and allows third-party smart home devices to connect to Nest. Starting September 29th, Google says it will launch its script editor (Opens in a new window) that will allow users to continue creating home automations.

As The Verge points out (Opens in a new window), the move to end support for Nest Secure and Dropcam means the Nest Protect smart smoke alarm will remain a Nest app-only device. increase.

