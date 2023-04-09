Software has eaten the world. Will a new kind of hardware save it?





Join Top Executives July 11-12 in San Francisco to hear how they are integrating and optimizing their AI investments for success.learn more

Hardware innovations often go unnoticed. For proof, just look at the 2022 World Cup bystanders. A photo of the ball charging to power a spatial location sensor garnered headlines and puzzled fans. Fans had no idea this new tech had been in development for his six years.

It is understandable that most people are unaware of the scope and pace of hardware innovation. Software, especially software made for smartphones, tends to get the most attention. But while mobile software is changing the way we live, new developments in hardware are revolutionizing our quality of life by creating entirely new platforms and use cases and the time we need to pay attention to. and have more potential to protect the planet than ever before.

Hardware innovation in multiple areas

To understand how much innovation is happening in hardware, it helps to divide the market into three areas.

1. Data collection

The first section is the sensors that collect data for analysis. Advances have been made in what can be sensed and digitized, the types of analysis that can be performed on that data, and how that information can be communicated quickly and securely.

event

transform 2023

Join us July 11-12 in San Francisco. A top executive shares how she integrated and optimized her AI investments and avoided common pitfalls for success.

Register now

Spatial location sensors for the 2022 World Cup match ball are a famous example, but concrete embedded sensors could soon also help states prioritize road and bridge repairs. And with sensor implants, doctors can already monitor heart patients remotely.

This progress is significant. Because the more we can perceive, digitize, understand and share, the more efficiently we can evaluate and optimize our systems to better understand and serve our consumers. It’s from

2. Talk to the machine

The second area is the human digital interface. People are analog and need hardware like keyboards and touch screens to interact with the digital world. The latest innovations make these interfaces feel more natural and less like you’re talking to an assistant behind a wall. This advancement will drive adoption.

Already, immersive platforms such as VR and AR are moving in this direction, and major investments like Meta are underway to continue pushing the field forward.

3. Automation

The third area is automation and robotics.

We have seen trends in miniaturization, control systems with machine vision and AI at the edge, and advances in environmental sensing.

We have also seen manufacturers push the boundaries of this section of the market to change the physical world. For example, an EU-sponsored consortium has built autonomous aqua drones to scoop plastic litter and algal blooms from harbors and lakes.

Pushing the boundaries of hardware use cases

The convergence of these three areas of hardware innovation is critical to improving the quality and sustainability of human life. People and our planet are analogues and we need some kind of hardware to interact with them. With the incredible capabilities of smartphones, consumer robots, digital assistants, and industrial automation, there are needs that cannot be met with the hardware currently available. A device that meets these needs has not yet been invented.

With so much focus already on developing and iterating software for existing hardware, especially smartphones, this can be hard to imagine. But sticking to existing hardware limits your possibilities.

Apps may help make consumers more energy conscious, but new hardware innovations are needed to directly capture, convert and sequester carbon dioxide.

As another example, consider digital health initiatives. Many of them are just software as a medical device (SaMD) for smartphones and web applications. Many potential digital health consumers have physical or cognitive challenges that make using smartphones difficult or impossible. And a complete reliance on smartphones would have hampered the development of new robots to help rehabilitate people with central nervous system injuries and implantable cardiac sensors to remotely monitor heart failure patients.

Creative hardware projects like this may sound bold, but miniaturization, cost savings, and increased processing power are making it increasingly possible to create products for nearly any use case. It shows what is going on.

The main limitation to hardware innovation today is the strength of the use case and the business value it delivers.

Of course, taking new hardware from an idea to market is not easy. The business opportunity for a new hardware product has to be big to get the attention and funding it needs. New hardware ideas have different complexity and technical risks than pure software due to the interdisciplinary nature of development, the relative timescales and difficulty of iteration, and the capital required for materials and supply chains. accompanies

Constraints such as form factor, reliability, battery life, processing power, and device cost are all carefully balanced to create a device that provides users with a natural-feeling experience without revealing the complexity behind the interface. must be created.

Hardware risks and rewards require a shift in investor mindset

In addition to finding the right people for these projects, innovators need to find funding. Small start-ups and labs are typically creative, visionary, and free from pressure to deliver huge short-term profits, but lack capital. Companies, on the other hand, are often willing to buy, improve, and sell their hardware after it proves to be broadly applicable, but usually hardware concepts that may never hit the market. There is no incentive to put equity capital into

Bridging that gap means finding investors who understand the rewards and risks of hardware development.

This can be difficult as many investors are used to the software model. With a relatively small investment, you can bring a minimum viable product to market and test it. Hardware typically requires more investment, more testing, and a longer time to market.

These are some of the reasons why there has been such a large gap between software and hardware investments in the past.

However, when hardware products come along, they tend to be less competitive, defensible and sticky. This is one reason why the smart medical device market is growing at his 7.5% and will be worth over $83 billion by 2028.

While the risk of investing in hardware is relatively high, the need for new platforms and devices to improve quality of life and sustain the environment is urgent. To meet internationally agreed climate goals, he will need $56 trillion in investments by 2050 in the area of ​​green infrastructure alone.

The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act is replete with loan assistance and incentives for the development of green technology, but green technology is just one aspect of how hardware innovation makes life better today. I’m sorry. Healthcare, disaster recovery, accessibility, and other areas can also benefit from new technologies.

build a better future

There is no doubt that technology and hardware have the potential to improve human health, promote sustainable practices, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and more. The problem we face now is whether innovators can get the resources they need to create viable hardware that can scale to solve some of our most pressing challenges. It’s whether or not you can do it.

Jeff Hebert is President of Synapse, part of Capgemini Invent.

Tom Stevens is the co-founder and CEO of Tombot.

data decision maker

Welcome to the VentureBeat Community!

DataDecisionMakers is a place for data professionals, including technologists, to share data-related insights and innovations.

Join DataDecisionMakers for cutting-edge ideas, updates, best practices, and the future of data and data technology.

You might consider contributing your own article!

Read more about DataDecisionMakers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/data-infrastructure/software-ate-the-world-will-new-kinds-of-hardware-save-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related