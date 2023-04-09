Warning: Google Chrome users urged to change settings to protect themselves





Google Chrome users have been warned to take extra steps to protect themselves online by simply changing a setting.

Taking these additional steps will help Chrome users avoid dangerous and deceptive websites that can steal your passwords or infect your device.

One way is to always update Chrome to the latest version.

Chrome periodically checks for updates, downloads them immediately if available, and applies them when the browser is closed and reopened, Mollie Bates, Google Senior UX Designer for Chrome, posted.

However, if you haven’t closed your browser for a while, you may see a pending update in the upper right corner of your browser window.

Bates said the update is[アップデート]I added that you can apply it by just clicking or closing and reopening Chrome.

Google Chrome users should take extra precautions to protect themselves online. File image. Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Another way to protect yourself is to store strong, unique passwords in Chrome to make them less vulnerable to hackers.

If you’re using a password manager to store fido1234 as a password for every site, you’re not using the tool to its full potential, says Bates.

Google Password Manager can suggest and store strong and unique passwords for gobbledygook (such as KZamPPzj43T9mQM).

Then Chrome will autofill your passwords whenever you need them on any device.

Chrome users are also advised not to ignore Chrome download warnings that may pop up while browsing online.

We are constantly working to remove useless warnings. For example, we recently re-evaluated our list of dangerous file types and reduced low-risk warnings by over 90 (%).

This means you can trust that download warnings really do mean danger.

Users are also recommended to enable enhanced Safe Browsing protection in Chrome settings for additional online protection from dangerous websites and downloads. It works by sharing real-time data with the Google service Safe Browsing.

When you’re signed in, Chrome and other Google apps like Gmail and Google Drive can provide protection based on threats you’ve encountered on the web and attacks on your Google account.

According to Bates, users with enhanced Safe Browsing experience 20-35% fewer phishing attacks.

Finally, we encourage Chrome users to secure their Google Account with two-factor authentication and make sure they’re signed into that Google Account while browsing in Chrome.

Signing in with both a password and a second step on your phone protects you from password-stealing scams, Bates said.

