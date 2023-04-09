Human wave tactics demoralize Russian forces in Ukraine





It’s no secret that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine didn’t go as planned. Nevertheless, the conflict is now in its second year and Vladimir Putin hopes to break Ukrainian resistance in a long war of attrition.

This may be easier said than done. Russia enjoys significant demographic, industrial and economic advantages over Ukraine, but questions remain about the ability of the once-vaunted Russian military to achieve its Kremlin objectives. Importantly, during Russia’s recent winter offensive, the apparent reliance on human wave tactics threatened to result in devastating losses and undermine morale within the ranks of Putin’s invasion force.

There are currently no confirmed data on losses for either side of the Russo-Ukrainian War. At the same time, most independent sources agree that the fighting in recent months has resulted in some of the worst carnage in the entire war. , reported that Russia likely suffered the highest casualty rate since the early stages of the invasion almost a year ago.

Russia’s heaviest losses in recent months are believed to have occurred in battles for control of strategic cities in eastern Ukraine such as Bakhmut and Vkhredal, where Ukraine killed tens of thousands of Russian soldiers. or claim to have injured Although unconfirmed, these figures are corroborated by extensive battlefield footage, many of which appear to show Russian forces conducting reckless frontal assaults on established defensive positions. .

Human wave tactics on display in eastern Ukraine reflect Russia narrowing its military options after an embarrassing year of battlefield setbacks. The Russian army entered the current war with a reputation as the world’s second-largest military, but has performed noticeably poorly in Ukraine. With many of his most experienced units and elite regiments decimated, Putin now hopes to outlast the country’s western backers by crushing Ukrainian resources and relying on superior numbers. In the final months of 2022, he reinforced the invasion force with an additional 300,000 troops through Russia’s first mobilization since World War II.

Human wave tactics are not new, and usually involve direct attacks by large numbers of soldiers with the goal of overwhelming enemy forces. Each time, each wave inflicts heavy casualties. During World War II, Soviet commanders often ordered Red Army soldiers into frontal attacks, resulting in very high death tolls.

In the current war against Ukraine, the Kremlin may see human wave tactics as an effective way to overcome decisive Ukrainian resistance. could be depleted into Ukraine and could be implemented using any mix of easily replaceable forces, including recently mobilized soldiers and former prisoners who had served with Wagner’s Private Military Company.

This approach allows us to keep Russia’s more experienced soldiers in reserve and take advantage of new weaknesses in Ukraine’s defenses. It is reportedly deployed behind the According to numerous battlefield reports, Russian soldiers attempting to withdraw from a human wave attack face the possibility of being shot from their own side.

Scary, but Russia’s human wave tactics are paying off. But his progress over the last three months at Bakhmut and other points along his 600-mile front line has been small and costly. In his Current Time interview on the Bakhmut front line, one Ukrainian soldier described the horror of a Russian frontal attack. He commented that while Russian soldiers face certain death in these attacks, they are not retreating. If they don’t attack, their own commanders will kill them.

The brutality of the Russian wave of attacks is increasing signs of demoralization among frontline troops. Since early 2023, dozens of video appeals have been posted on social media featuring Russian soldiers in Ukraine complaining to Putin and other state officials about man-wave tactics and high death tolls. Russian news agency Verstka reports that since early February, Russian soldiers from at least 16 different regions of Russia have recorded video messages criticizing military commanders for using them as cannon fodder. bottom.

Footage has also emerged of Russian soldiers refusing to follow orders after suffering heavy losses in the recent winter offensive in eastern Ukraine. Although details remain unconfirmed, most of these incidents appear to involve the recently mobilized Russian military.

In an even more alarming sign for the Kremlin, Ukrainian officials reported a record number of calls to the “I Want to Live” initiative in March 2023 to help Russian forces surrender to Ukrainian forces. All of this points to the conclusion that human wave attacks could exacerbate Russia’s morale problems and further accelerate the frustration of front-line offensives.

At this stage, there seems little prospect of a sudden collapse of the entire Russian military comparable to that of Afghan security forces upon US withdrawal in 2021. The demoralization problem facing the Russian military appears to be serious, but recent measures introducing harsh penalties for Russian soldiers found guilty of disobedience, desertion, or surrender have served as a powerful deterrent. ing. The Putin regime’s continued domestic power and its control over the information space also serve to unite the Russian military in Ukraine.

The Kremlin may have realized that it had to deal with widespread outrage and warnings against the military’s use of human radio waves. In early April, Russian General Rustam Muradov was reportedly dismissed from his position as commander of Ukraine’s Eastern Army Group. Widely criticized by its members, it became an unofficial symbol of the military’s Human Wave tactics.

If confirmed, Muradov’s resignation could mark a change in tactics. This was definitely long overdue. If Russia wants to outlast Ukraine in a war of attrition, Putin’s generals need to move beyond relying on costly man-waves and demoralizing frontal assaults I guess.

Olivia Yanchik is a program assistant for the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.

Image: Graves of fighters of the Russian Wagner Mercenary Group are seen at a cemetery near the village of Bakinskaya in the Krasnodar region of Russia.January 22, 2023. (REUTERS/correspondent)

