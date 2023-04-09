Women’s teams avoid adjustable tire pressure system at Paris-Roubaix





Gravaa KAPS system used by Jumbo-Visma men’s team in Paris-Roubaix

Ahead of the 2023 edition of the Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift, one question has come up again and again at rider press conferences. What do riders think about a revolutionary tire pressure system that’s been tested by multiple teams?

Jumbo-Visma and Team DSM have confirmed their male riders will employ the Gravaa KAPS and Scope Atmos systems respectively, but the female teams did not test the systems this year.

“At the moment, we have two race-ready systems and two reserve systems available for Sunday’s race,” Team DSM explained to Cyclingnews. “We would like to use this in the women’s race in 2024, but for the time being it will only be used in the men’s race.”

Speaking to Cyclingnews at the start of the Paris-Roubaix Femmes, Team DSM communications officer Lukas Kruse explained that in addition to the lack of systems, fewer cobbled sections on the women’s route also influenced the decision. .

Wout van Aert says adjustable tire pressure technology is a ‘huge innovation’ but avoids it in Paris-Roubaix scouting

Adjustable tire pressure system used for the first time in competition at the Doors Door Flanders

Team DSM’s self-inflating tire system is still a ‘work in progress’ project.

Riders also need time to train on equipment that has dual controls for inflating and deflating tires on one side of the handlebar and only offers five re-inflation pumps for the entire race.

Kruse explained that Team DSM’s female riders are very intrigued and eager to use the technology as soon as it becomes available, and hopefully validated by testing in the male race.

Jumbo-Visma similarly cited supply challenges when asked if female riders would test the Gravaa system. The team also has only four of her for racing. But unlike Team DSM, the women at Jumbo-Visma weren’t all that enthusiastic about testing the equipment, and press officer her Femke Meurs said Marianne Vos didn’t even inquire about the possible use of the system. I explained.

Sunday’s men’s race will therefore be a turning point in understanding the potential of the system. Meanwhile, in previous women’s races, certain teams have experimented with new innovations such as tubeless her tires and 1x groupsets.

Trek-Segafredo in particular uses the women’s race as a testbed for new equipment. Last year the team showed off her new Trek Domane in the women’s race ahead of the men’s race, and the year before Trek she experimented with her tubeless tire system for the women’s race won by Segafredo’s Lizzy Deignan.

Elisa Longo-Borghini was asked at the pre-race press conference if Trek-Segafredo had considered a similar tire inflation system innovation for this year’s race. “I think this is really great. We always have to go further with new technology and new equipment. That’s great, she said. I tried it on Trek. No, I haven’t used it yet.”

Longo Borghini also turned his attention to the impact of the different topography of the men’s and women’s routes on equipment selection. This year, the woman primarily favors the Trek Domane bike, while the man primarily rides her Madone bike, which is aerodynamic.

“Men have 100km of asphalt before hitting the first cobbled sector. Most of the time, one of the riders on the podium was one of the previous breakaways.

More cobbles than men’s races, in percentage terms [compared to the length of the race]So you need a softer bike to cross the cobbles. This is the key point, it just reduces the vibration and impact on the cobbles. ”

With the ever-changing nature of cycling technology in Paris-Roubaix over the past decades, a successful Jumbo-Visma or Team DSM Sunday could see a major change in the equipment used throughout the WorldTour peloton. there is no doubt. But at the same time, rear suspension systems come and go easily in races, so this could also be the last thing we hear about the technology.

