Russia faces stagnation in technological innovation, growing reliance on China and will become a state-led economy as the war in Ukraine drags on, economists say





A year after the invasion of Ukraine, experts have commented on how Russia’s war effort is affecting the Russian economy. Experts say the longer the conflict drags on, the more likely Russia is to rely on China for resources.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has been going on for more than a year, and the conflict shows signs of distortion and deindustrialization in its economy.

Economists say the country will face a myriad of obstacles, including lower productivity and less innovation.

The Russian economy has long benefited from the country’s “extremely advanced digital capabilities,” Wharton Business School’s Dr. It will soon experience a “change”, he added.

“Russia will not have access to the technology that would allow it to replicate these hardware developments,” Nichols said, adding that Russian industry would be unable to adapt if relations with other countries deteriorated.

“It will be interesting to see how Russia sidesteps the widening gap in areas such as artificial intelligence.”

Nicholls, who holds a secondary appointment in the Russian and Eastern European Studies Program at the University of Pennsylvania, added:

A recent report by the Finnish central bank said the government had to find alternative imports to trading partners that the Kremlin deems “unfriendly”.

According to Nichols, thousands of Russians have also fled the country, mostly young and creative. Productivity and innovation suffer as skilled workers retire.

Pivot to China

Russia has lost the world’s largest export market and must look elsewhere.

Dr. Donald Hannah, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, says the longer the war goes on, the more dependent Russia will be on the Chinese as a result.

“The degree of economic setback for Russia will depend on the relative pace of technological progress in China and Russia itself (which has been hampered by the war-induced brain drain) and the trade/technical relationship that develops in between. Russia and China in the next few years,” macroeconomist Hannah told Insider.

“The more China sees Russia as an effective political bulwark against Western efforts to contain China’s advances and/or as a cheap source of raw material input, the more likely the resulting economic consequences will be for Russia. less likely to be in favor of

If Russia turns to China again as a supplier of technology and other “sophisticated materials,” Nichols said this will likely lead to more political entanglement between the two countries.

Russia’s natural resource reserves may prevent it from becoming a full Chinese client state, but sources within the Kremlin believe Russia will eventually become a “resource colony” of China. ing.

A more state-led economy

As sanctions weigh heavily on the economy, Russia is making structural changes to become self-sufficient.

Dr. Alexander Tomic, Associate Dean for Strategy, Innovation and Technology and Program Director, said: He holds a Master of Science in Applied Economics program from Boston College.

“Under Putin, the Kremlin has centralized political and economic control,” Nichols said. “Many companies have been nationalized, and even non-state companies are making great efforts to maintain close ties with the Kremlin. prize.”

Nichols added: “I firmly believe that one day Russia will become a productive member of the international community and the global economy. But this war has set back that future. No one knows why this war started. But whatever the reason, Russia will take responsibility, invade its neighbors and bear the burden for some time.”

