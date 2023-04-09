Tired of overpaying for flights? Google’s new tool could be a game changer





Google’s new Price Guarantee lets you know you’ve found the best deal.

Key Points Google has released a new set of travel tools aimed at making it easier to find hotels, book flights, and plan activities. If your flight has a Price Guarantee badge, Google will refund the difference if the price drops. up. Credit card rewards, airline discounts, and other search tools continue to help you get the best deals.

Google dominates the way many of us use the internet for work and entertainment. But it may soon rule how we vacation as well. The tech giant has unveiled a new tool to help you book hotels, flights, and plan your trips. Easily check hotels from your mobile phone and get information on rates and activities after you arrive.

For flights, we are piloting a new program with a price guarantee. For certain flights, we’ve made sure the price doesn’t go down once you’ve booked it, so we’ll refund you if there’s a price difference. There are a few caveats, which we’ll discuss below. But if you’ve ever hesitated to book a flight in case prices drop in a few days, you’ll see how useful this tool can be.

How Google’s Airline Price Guarantee Will Change How You Book Vacations

With Google’s Price Guarantee, you can say goodbye to price alerts and the time you spend monitoring other services to find the cheapest tickets. Naturally, you’ll have to use Google for almost everything to find and book flights. That is, use Google Flights for searches and Book with Google for bookings. If you’re getting paid because the price has gone down, you’ll need Google Pay to receive it.

The program itself is free. Look out for the multi-colored Price Guarantee badge when looking for flights. If so, you must check the “price guarantee” box at the time of booking. If the price drops by more than $5 before your flight, you’ll receive an email and the difference will be credited to your account.

Here’s what you should know:

Google’s Price Guarantee badge currently only applies to certain flights within or originating from the United States. The Region should be set to United States and the Currency should be set to US Dollar. Otherwise, the price guarantee will not appear. A US billing address and phone number must be used at time of booking. You must have the Google Pay app installed to request a refund. You can receive up to $500 in refunds per calendar year and have up to 3 Price Guaranteed reservations. Excludes trips to multiple cities. This guarantee applies only to one-way and round-trip flights departing from the United States.

Google’s new box of tricks isn’t the only gig in town when it comes to getting the best deals on flights. There are plenty of other ways to get great deals, especially when you have flexibility with dates. It’s not always possible because of work, but having a few days of flexibility on either side can save you hundreds of dollars.

Here are other ways to earn low-cost flights.

Use a travel rewards card: A travel rewards credit card is a great way to save money on flights and hotels. Look for ways to maximize your benefits and get the best value when redeeming miles. You may be able to redeem directly for travel or transfer to airlines and hotels. For more information, see our guide on how credit card rewards work. Monitor your social media accounts and don’t dismiss airline emails as spam, especially if you’re planning a big trip. Please use the search tool. Google Flights may eventually dominate this market, but until then there are plenty of others. Options to help you find the cheapest flights. Check out Kiwi.com, Skyscanner, Kayak and more to find the airline that fits your needs. I recently got a cheap flight ticket with only 2 kg of carry-on baggage and nothing in the cargo hold. Another person charged me for online check-in. When these additional charges are added, sometimes a cheap flight ticket costs more than a regular ticket.

If you’re planning a vacation this year, check out Google’s new travel products. But don’t turn a blind eye to existing ways to cut costs. It’s also worth checking other sites and credit card travel portals to see if there are better deals.

WARNING: Best Cash Back Card I’ve Ever Seen Is 0% Introductory APR Until 2024

Using the wrong credit or debit card can cost you a lot of money. commission.

In fact, this card is so good that even our experts personally use it. Click here to read the full review for free and sign up in just 2 minutes.

read free review

