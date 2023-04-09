



Clemson, South Carolina Rounding out the regular season road slate on Saturday, No. 22 Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis closed an early 0-2 deficit, won five singles games, and took a 5-2 victory over No. 32 Clemson. I got The win takes Tech to 12-7 overall this season and 6-5 on the Atlantic Coast in her conference play.

Playing doubles inside, Tech fought on all three courts and fought for multiple match points, but Clemson swept all the doubles matches to take an early lead. Clemson took Court 1 first, where he took 6-3, but Tech maintained a 5-4 lead on Court 2, and on Court 3 he tied 5-5. Monica Dedaji and Kate Sharabra held 5-4 match points on Court 2, but Daniela Medvedeva and Christina Mayorova returned to serve with a 5-all and won three straight to win the match 7-5. , won a doubles point. Clemson completed a doubles sweep on Court 3. Carol Lee and Rosie Garcia Gross fought back from a 5-3 deficit to give her a 6-5 advantage, but Lee Van Zyl and Jenna Thompson tied for her 6-6 was forced to The Tigers won the tiebreak 7-5.

Singles Sclemson took a 2-0 lead and quickly scored a win on singles play on Court 6, but the Yellow Jackets remained on the scoreboard for the next two games. On the second court, Kylie Birchev led Mayorova to his 3–1 lead in the first set. Birchev pocketed the first set with his 6-3, and the second did not drop the game with his 6-0, keeping Tech on the board.

A few minutes later, Mahak Jain tied the match 2-1 and won in straight sets on Court 3. He served 4-4 in the first set against Medvedeva, and Jain won his next two games to take a 6-4 set lead. The opponents were tied 2-all early in the second set, with Jain opening up a 5-2 advantage. Jane closed out the game with his 6-4 6-3.

Alejandra Cruz gave Tech their first and final lead of the match, beating Thompson on four courts in three sets. Tiger took the first set his 6-2, but Cruz grouped up and dominated the rest of the match. Cruz led the second set 5-0, closed out the match 6-1, and then picked up momentum in the third to take a 3-0 lead. Thompson won the next game, but Cruz took the game 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 to give the Yellow Jackets a 3-2 lead.

Georgia Tech needed just one of two remaining games to clinch the win. The clinch came from Court 5, where Garcia Gros beat Sophia Hutton in three sets. After her opponent split her two sets in the first, 6-3, 4-6, Hutton opened her 4-2 advantage in the decisive third set. Garcia Gros fought back, however, and she won the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, winning four in a row.

Play ended on the top singles court, where Lee faced Eleni Louka. After Lee won the first set 6-2, Luca quickly dominated the second to take a 5-2 lead. Lee pulled back to 5-4, but Tiger tied the match with a 6-4 second set. Lee and Louka traded games in a decisive third set, leading to a 6-6 stalemate. Lee started the tiebreaker with a 3-0 advantage and extended the lead to 5-1. Louka recovered to his 6-all, but Lee took his next two, sealing the win at 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6) and his last Explained the 5-2 win.

Georgia Tech will be heading home this weekend for its final two regular season games, with Florida (April 14) and Miami (April 16) at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

result

Doubles 1 Sophia Hutton/CU (CU) def. 69 Kylie Birchev/Alexandra Cross (GT) 6-32. Daniela Medvedeva/Christina Mayorova (CU) def. 63 Monica Dedaji/Kate Sharabra (GT) 7-53. Lee Van Zyl/Jenna Thompson (CU) def. Carol Lee/Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) 7-6 (7-5) Finish: Earn 1,2*,3* doubles points

Single 1. No.11 Carol Lee (GT) def. Eleni Louka (CU) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6)2. No. 23 Kylie Birchev (GT) def. Christina Mayorova (CU) 6-3, 6-03. No.88 Mahak Jain (GT) def. No. 85 Daniela Medvedeva (CU) 6-4, 6-34. No.112 Alejandra Cruz (GT) def Jenna Thompson (CU) 2-6, 6-1, 6-15.Rosie Garcia Gros (GT) def. Sophia Hutton (CU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-46. Alexandra Antilla (CU) def. Kate Sharabra (GT) 6-1, 6-3 : 6,2,3,4,5^,1^Won the entire match

Alexander Tharp Foundation

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech track and field, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Tech student-athletes. By participating in the development of Georgia Tech’s daily champions and supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, the Yellow Jackets are champions at the highest level of collegiate athletics. Helps you compete for ships. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Womens Tennis) or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

