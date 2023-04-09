Google’s new search feature will refund the difference if flights get cheaper





Earlier this month, Google released a new feature that allows you to book flights early and refund the difference if the price drops.

This is game-changing news, considering that most people buy flights early and have buyer remorse for fear that if they had waited a little longer the cost would have been cheaper.

This summer travel includes many pre-emptive purchases for flights and other transportation.

We all agree that buying early saves you money, but now it’s a little different.

Companies like Google are developing features that make early buying safer and take the pressure off you feel when buying months in advance.

This new addition will make you feel much better about pre-purchasing your final destination package with the security of not spending unnecessary financial funds.

Here’s Google’s new search feature that refunds the difference if your flight gets cheaper:

what is that?

Google’s Price Guarantee Pilot program allows travelers who book certain flights to get a refund if the price is below the original point of purchase.

This new program released by Google is only available on certain flights with their own logo on the purchase screen.

The logo is identifiable on most search screens and only on certain flights selected by Google.

This is because Google monitors flights after purchase. If there is a price difference (lower cost), you will be notified and the difference will be released via Google Pay.

This usually takes 48 hours after departure.

You need to download and sign up for the Google Pay app. It can be used to buy other things like hotels on Google.

how does that work?

Price Guarantee is a completely free program offered by Google that is currently being tested. This service is only available to customers traveling from the United States with a valid US phone number and address.

With so many trips booked right now (spring) for the summer, it’s a great way to ensure the security of your big purchases.

If a difference is found, the refunded amount will range from $5 to $500 and will be in US dollars only.

There are pitfalls: Google does its best to monitor fluctuations, but they are not directly related to airlines. You may not receive a refund.

Most of the flights selected for the Price Guarantee are flights that Google believes will keep the price the same.

Refunds are unlikely. However, the service is free and it doesn’t hurt to try it. Especially now that the cost of gas fuel is increasing due to airlines, strikes and climate change.

Please note that you must download and enroll in Google Pay within 90 days of your itinerary to be eligible for the program.

Google Pay acts as the bank through which Google makes payments or refunds to you. You must be able to access the program and enjoy its benefits.

It’s also how you get paid back. It’s also another way to buy flights and other travel-related stuff.

Are there any restrictions?

Another important note is that this feature only works on direct and round-trip flights departing from the US.

Not valid on return flights from Europe or Asia. Even with that limit, you can take advantage of the unlimited variables and save yourself a few bucks when you book your next flight.

Traveling this season and summer should be fun, and you don’t have to worry about buyer regrets.

If you’re leaving the US, check out our Price Guarantee program. They may make it permanent and extend its functionality if it works well.

This makes traveling less stressful and more enjoyable. That’s the whole point of going somewhere (most of the time).

