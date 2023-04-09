Second Air Force hosts technical training event > Air Force > Article Display





Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi (AFNS) —

The 2nd Air Force hosted Technical Training 101, bringing together leaders from across Numbered Air Forces for a three-day event March 28-30 at Kiesler Air Force Base.

The 2nd Air Force encompasses five training wings, covering 265 diverse Air Force special codes at 74 different locations.

2nd Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Michele C. Edmondson provided her perspective and expectations for the event by laying the groundwork for technical training at NAF.

“We are responsible for 93 percent of the Air Force’s technical training, which is a huge responsibility,” said Edmondson. “It is because of them that the Airmen and Guardians have come to leverage learning methods. They are digital natives. You can do what you gotta do.”

Through COVID-19, the Russo-Ukrainian War, the evolving pacing challenge with China, the growth of social media, and the natural disasters of the last few years, the new Airmen and Guardians are giving the world a different perspective than the Airmen who oversee education and education. I have experienced The world has changed and they will face different challenges.

For Second Air Force, a good environment is one where educators and leaders understand the types of students in the classroom.

Chief Master Sergeant. 2nd Air Force Commander Katie McCool said the core of the NAF’s mission is to look after the airmen who make up the backbone of the force, including military training instructors, military training instructors and technical training instructors. He called on attendees to remember

“Taking care of our Airmen is our priority, and our force generators, MTIs, MTLs, and technical training instructors are the ones most directly involved in this responsibility. We have to make sure they have the tools to succeed,” said McCool.

Edmondson also mentioned creating a training culture that includes social, physical, mental and emotional strength.

“We need to create an environment that optimizes their performance in every aspect of their lives: how well they sleep, what they eat, what the gym looks like. It’s about resilience training and the opportunity to put those skills into practice, investing in them as a human weapon system,” Edmondson said.

NAF is also focused on its commitment to being the Air Force’s most professional organization, recognizing that the culture created in the training environment lays the foundation for successful Air Force careers.

“While airmen and their families undergo technical training, they have the opportunity to learn what it means to be part of the Air Force family. You can see that we have done our part to help,” said Edmondson.

Other discussions during the event focused on how the five wings within NAF deliberately and holistically focused on transforming technical training to build lasting advantages for individual airmen. I was. The week ended with a technical training expo where departments could network and discuss technical training advancements implemented in the training process.

Edmondson left a final message and assignment for the attendees. “Are your airmen ready?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3356328/second-air-force-hosts-technical-training-event/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related