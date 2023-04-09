



The world of Large Language Models (LLMs), better known as chatbots, has taken a whirlwind for months. Since the release of his ChatGPT by OpenAI in November 2022, billions of dollars have been poured into developing and implementing generative AI such as Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing chatbots, and it’s easy to see why. .

Chatbots like ChatGPT and image generators like DALL-E and Midjourney can feel like magic. With the right prompts, you can create jokes perfect for late-night monologues or create award-winning works of art that were unimaginable just a few years ago. It’s no surprise that since ChatGPT’s public launch, technology companies have been looking to turn a profit as quickly as a modern day gold rush.

That comparison is probably more apt than people might expect. Like the gold rush, the AI ​​boom is fraught with risks that have not yet been fully considered, both financially and socially. There are serious concerns that the influx of new investment and development into these LLMs is blowing a sort of generative AI bubble.

Ok, maybe we should have seen this coming.

The bursting of the LLM bubble probably won’t stop future bubbles any more than the dotcom, cryptocurrency and AI bubbles did.

Gary N. Smith

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of companies will lure gullibles with promises of lying until they lie, Gary N. Smith, Distrust: Big Data, Data Torture, Assault on Science Daily I told Beast. The bursting of the LLM bubble probably won’t stop future bubbles any more than the dotcom, cryptocurrency and AI bubbles did.

There’s an undeniable dj vu feeling when it comes to the current chatbot trend. Less than two years later, Facebook made a big announcement to shift its entire business model and focus on becoming a metaverse company. Suddenly, companies are moving towards the Metaverse as well. Major brands such as Samsung, Adidas, and Atari have invested in metaverse platforms such as Decentraland and started holding auctions. Disney opened the Metaverse division at the request of his then-CEO Bob Chapek.

But a year later, everything blew up in their faces like a VR headset broke. Decentraland remains an embarrassingly empty and unused platform. Meta has invested billions into Pivot, but it’s either slow to gain popularity or not popular at all, and demand for the Horizon Worlds platform seems non-existent. Disney discontinued the Metaverse division last month, with little to nothing to indicate it.

Before that, we had blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Companies and entrepreneurs of all kinds are desperately looking for ways to capitalize on the cryptocurrency boom by selling NFT collections or issuing cryptocurrencies regardless of whether they actually fit their line of business. was trying to find Hell, McDonald’s even released a McRib NFT. Today’s hardcuts and cryptos and NFTs have become a poor investment punchline.

Now, not only are all of these trends on the backburner, they’re virtually kicked out of cars and left to rot on the streets. Companies like Snapchat, Instacart, Coca-Cola, and Shopify have all started partnering with OpenAI to incorporate OpenAI’s generative AI technology into their processes. On top of that, Microsoft’s launch of the Bings chatbot has served as cattle for other big tech giants such as Google, Meta, and China’s Baidu to release their own chatbots. .

Vincent Conitzer, an AI ethics researcher at Carnegie Mellon University, told The Daily Beast in an email that companies see opportunities in these systems but don’t understand them well enough to capitalize on them. There is no limit. It’s too easy to be convinced by a good demo that ChatGPT provides good answers. If a human provides it, you can be sure that he or she really knows who you are.

Smith said these companies overestimate the potential benefits from unreliable LLMs and the financial, legal and reputational risks of relying on LLMs when mistakes have serious consequences. I reiterate the feeling that I am not paying enough attention to

These results range from trivial, such as chatbots mispricing a product or mixing up dates when reciting historical facts, to downright dangerous. We’ve seen his AI have problems with biased behavior many times. Since ChatGPT released alone, his LLM at OpenAI has fabricated news and scientific articles and even accused a law professor of sexual harassment.

It’s easy to look at these issues and dismiss them as simple chatbot mistakes, but in an age of social media misinformation, they can have real-world implications. People are easily upset when they know it’s a robot talking.

A paper published in Scientific Reports on April 6 found that ChatGPT can even influence people’s moral decisions. The study asked 767 American participants the trolley problem, a famous thought experiment and internet meme that asks whether he would sacrifice one life to save five. rice field. Before responding, a statement written by ChatGPT was given to the user in favor of or against sacrificing that person.

Ultimately, we found that participants were much more likely to make the same choices as the statements they had just read, even after being informed that they were ChatGPT-generated. That said, when it comes to real life and death issues, chatbots can be very susceptible.

Sebastian Krgel, senior researcher in AI ethics at the Technical University of Ingolstadt School of Applied Sciences and lead author of the study, told the Daily Beast in an email. As a society, we must remain vigilant and critically look at the possibilities of new technologies.

Despite the findings, Krgel and his colleagues remain optimistic. After all, they don’t have much of a choice. You can’t put the genie back in the bottle. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says it’s a mistake to rely on OpenAI for anything important right now, but other generative AIs like ChatGPT and DALL-E already exist and we like it. People are accepting it, whether they like it or not.

As with these potential applications of AI, there are many ways to mitigate the danger. Krgel and his co-authors recommend designing AI in a more intentional way. This allows us to do as little damage as possible by building chatbots that don’t answer big nasty moral questions. In any case, we do not intend to stop technological progress, but we should try to shape it as much as possible for our own benefit and turn it into moral progress, said Krugel. rice field.

Ensuring that society is educated in digital and media literacy is also important. We need to understand exactly what these AIs can and cannot do. A large part of the reason people are easily moved by them is because they speak so clearly and with an air of authority. But in reality, it’s just a chatbot trained to predict the next word in a string of text.

Of course, when ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot were released to the masses, it was difficult to do so when there were few guardrails about what it was going to say or do. . As a result, we have seen instances of generating intimidating or dangerous text, such as when the Bings chatbot created a persona called Venom. People even made people believe they fell in love with them, like when a New York Times reporter chatted with a bot. took action. Still, the damage was done.

That is the main reason why a group of technical experts, experts and academics recently signed a letter calling for a moratorium on the development of giant AI experiments. Signatories include Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, Andrew Yang, and more. Powerful AI systems should only be developed if we believe their effects are positive and their risks manageable, the letter said.

One of the signatories, Conitzer, explained that it’s good to take a breather and not rush everything too quickly. Companies can often be better served by thinking more carefully about what they really need, designing something specifically for that purpose, and carefully evaluating and testing the system.

But so far, companies seem less enthusiastic. Instead, we went back to the early days of social media. Back then, moving fast and breaking things was the spirit that drove social media platforms into the stratosphere. Today, everyone is rushing again to see who could be the new Facebook and Instagram once the dust from the AI ​​boom has settled without worrying about who or what they’re breaking along the way. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/were-not-ready-for-the-ai-boom-its-coming-anyway The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related