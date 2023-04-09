Flipkart Mobile Bonanza deals less than 30000: Galaxy A34, Google Pixel 6a, Oppo Reno8 T and more





Choosing a new smartphone for yourself has never been easier. First, you should consider your budget. Then consider looking for the perfect smartphone with great features, great battery life, and great camera performance. It’s about comparing features and prices of models to find the best value for your money.

But you don’t have to! If you are looking for a smartphone under 1000 yen. For 30000, Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza Sale has some great options at affordable prices. If you’re looking for quick suggestions, here are some from the Samsung Galaxy A34, Google Pixel 6a, Oppo Reno8 T, and more.

Wondering which mobile to buy?

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza top sale less than 30000 Samsung Galaxy A34: New price announced for latest Galaxy A34. It was launched at a price of Rs. However, Flipkart has reduced the price to Rs. 28999 during sale. In addition, smartphones with Dimensity 1080 chipsets can be purchased at affordable prices with the help of several bank offers.

iQOO Neo 7 5G: iQOO Neo 7 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 and offers 120W flash charging option. It is priced at Rupees. 29990. Plus up to Rs. 1000 off with bank offers.

Google Pixel 6a: An affordable Pixel phone! The main camera is equipped with a 12MP Sony sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The sensor is old, but the captured clicks are great. Google Pixel 6a is currently priced at Rs. Flipkart 29999.

Phone 1: There are only two cameras on the back, and both form a good camera system overall. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Phone 1 is currently priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno8 T: Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, 4800mAh battery with 67W fast charging, 108MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor and 32MP front snapper for selfies. Oppo Reno 8T 5G is currently priced at Rs. Additionally, consider the Rupee. 3000 off HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, SBI bank cards.

