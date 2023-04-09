Post-Israel Political Turmoil, Can NYC Change the Startup Nation as We Know It?





The past few months have been a very difficult time for Israeli tech founders.

On the one hand, we are in a down market where VCs are deploying less capital, resulting in a 70% decline in funding in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, Israel is experiencing political turmoil over an overhaul of the country’s judicial system, which raises serious questions about the future of the country’s startup her ecosystem.

Global VCs and LPs are aware of the golden opportunity to invest in Israeli talent, but are now cautious.

As entrepreneurs and investors seek stability, some question whether now is the right time to invest in Israel-based startups given the political climate. Against that backdrop, New York City has emerged as a viable alternative for Israeli startups seeking a more predictable growth environment.

NYC is already home to over 400 Israeli startups, making it a go-to hub for Israeli founders expanding into the US market in recent years. The Big Apple offers Israeli startups advantages such as a large and diverse talent pool, access to funding, and proximity to customers and partners.

New York City has now identified new opportunities. By making it even more attractive to build and grow a business, we are attracting more Israeli startups to join the vibrant tech scene.

Can NYC challenge Startup Nation?

It is now a fact. Founders in Israel are looking elsewhere for funding, and given the political climate, many are considering leaving the country and relocating for several years.A recent survey on LinkedIn shows that NYC is the number one place to go if an Israeli founder decides to leave.

Startup founders also recognize that NYC has a lot to offer. Enterprise technology is booming in NY despite the current market conditions. This bodes well for Israeli founders building enterprise software solutions (cyber, devops, generative AI, etc.). Dozens of New York-based VCs have already invested in Israeli startups, and many more are interested in Israeli technology.

A recent article by Work-bench highlights the fact that NYC Enterprise Tech has surpassed its pre-pandemic high. In 2022 he has raised $6.2 billion. This is massive. Additionally, New York State goes to great lengths to bring innovation from around the world to New York, and Israel tops that list. The Empire State Development Corporation recently announced that he would allocate $500 million in new funds to invest in startups and small businesses.

New York’s venture scene is starving

To New York technologists, it feels like a long time ago, but New York’s venture scene became a significant source of deployable capital just a decade ago. Previously, Israeli entrepreneurs had to decide whether to go to the Bay Area or Boston, but former New York City Mayor Michael’s long-term vision of making the city of Bloomberg a thriving tech center has forced him to , New York has become a destination for global entrepreneurs.

A tech ecosystem needs a strong venture community and support system to fund and grow early-stage companies. NY Tech has become the ultimate choice for startups around the world, tying Silicon Valley in the recent Global Startup Ecosystem Rankings published by Startup Genome. According to this report by the New Yorks State Comptroller, in terms of venture capital, AUM has more than tripled over the past five years, outpacing the national growth rate of 160%, and New York has seen strong growth in recent years. increase. As a result, New York accounted for 15.0% of her AUM in the country, up from 12.8% in 2016. 2023 will see a market correction and the trend is heading in the right direction. New York City partnerships, a cautious but influential economic development organization, showed in a recent report that New York City companies have raised his $28.2 billion in venture capital funding in 2022. data.

This is a great sign for the founders of Israel. That’s because the city still has plenty of dry powder ready to roll out during the period (and the recession was currently experiencing).

A strong local community, and a community that can support the massive influx of Israelis ready to migrate to the Tri-State area, is an important factor for founders seeking mentorship and advice. Those founders have done it before and were in the same position just a few years ago. The New York-based Israeli founder is very supportive and helpful in providing tips, lessons on hiring talent, access to investors and his providers of services.

We are in the midst of negotiations on possible judicial reform in Israel and we are all looking forward to seeing the direction this country takes. Because more founders want to take advantage of the opportunities that NYC Tech offers Israeli founders during this uncertain time in Israel.

Eyal Bino is a founding partner of 97212 Ventures. This seed fund is a New York-based seed fund dedicated to investing in early-stage Israeli top-his startups committed to building category-defining companies in New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/hkeas9a113 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

