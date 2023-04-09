The tech-enabled profit center your hotel probably lacks: Water





Installing advanced water filtration systems in guest rooms could become a visibly marketable room feature, thus attracting an increasing health-conscious crowd or charging higher nightly rates. (Shown here: Elkay EZH2O Liv Pro In-Wall Water Dispenser) Larry and Adam Mogelonsky – 4.8.2023

Is it still there or is it shining? The questions servers ask are becoming much more complex, with serious implications not only for onsite restaurants, but all instances of rooms where guests interact directly with water, such as bottles, sinks and showers.

For those who just want TLDR, here’s our paper:

As wellness becomes a more central aspect of society, there is growing awareness of the hidden dangers inherent in our water supply and its long-term health implications. Bottling can be justified as a brand feature to drive nightly rates or supplemental revenue in rooms and restaurants.At the same time, as ESG takes hold, hotels will need to upgrade their water management systems and eliminate single-use plastics. and presents two more marketable brand features. It means that it is full of

problem

The rationale for cleaner water comes down to what biologists and doctors call hormones or endocrine disruptors. By 2023, there will be statistical causal relationships between long-term exposures from substances such as heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides, bisphenols in canned products, phthalates in cosmetics, solvents in sunscreens, and even prescription drug residues. Sufficient longitudinal population surveys have been completed to draw conclusions. All of our water supplies lead to detrimental health effects such as mood disorders, chronic inflammation, obesity and low testosterone levels.

This is what human longevity experts codify as a matter of julienne death. Acute exposure to hazards such as glyphosate and atrazine (both herbicides sprayed on non-organic crops and leached into food and animal feed) do not register significant effects. It preempts the immune system by jumbled with the right ratio of chemicals in our body.

Eliminating these chemicals from our lives means that the unnatural products humans produce can also affect other species, leading to food chain bioaccumulation, mutation, or environmental degradation. For example, some compounds in mineral-free sunscreens (often in addition to being hormone disruptors) can bleach coral reefs. has been shown to help facilitate the movement of reef-safe products.

As governments and companies become more stringent with their environmental policies, water purification will undoubtedly receive more attention, requiring upgrades to municipal facilities, individual buildings, and commercially sold products. For everyday consumers, the combination of growing interest in ESG and new scientific analysis hitting the airwaves about specific health hazards is causing more and more people to reconsider drinking regular tap water. increase.

This is reflected in the purchase of advanced filtration units such as reverse osmosis systems for kitchens, hard water filters for showerheads, or something more mobile like filtered water pitchers. And you expect the same (or more) in public spaces as you do in private. That means the time may soon come when your guests will frown at the mere mention of unfiltered tap water on your server. – Use of bottled water (often with phthalates) in the room or lack of additional shower water filtration.

chance

It’s not a half-glass situation where hotels must inevitably absorb mandated capital expenditures. This is a perfect application of blue ocean strategic thinking (both puns intended).

That said, installing advanced water filtration systems in guest rooms could become a visible and marketable room feature, thus attracting an ever-growing health-conscious crowd or charging higher nightly rates. Then the restaurant, with proper explanation, allows guests to have a bottle of filtered still or sparkling or a reasonable fee to procure a reliable supplier in this space. At the very least, it enhances the dining experience.

As for in-room upgrades, the two of us have long complained about hotels overcharging bottled water. One thing we are absolutely certain about is that single-use plastic bottles are dinosaurs and should simply be done away with, both for reasons of hormonal chaos and to appease climate change. .

Now suppose instead you source a high-end bottled water supplier that uses either hard plastic or aluminum in visually pleasing ways. This helps justify the price you think you’re overcharging your guests. Plus, a selection of mineral waters could be part of your new minibar stock as you rethink this often-fixed amenity.

You can also think of these as branded souvenirs while thinking about water bottles. This not only increases guest satisfaction, but also helps with social proof due to its practicality outside the home. It is common to have pure water pumping stations throughout the boat (note: this may not be practical for hotels that handle very temporary guests).

While such initiatives are clearly not for every hotel organization, both in brand choice and ancillary spend generation, wellness-minded guests for whom this type of wellness-enhancing amenity makes sense continue to grow. We are seeing it increase.

So after renovating one floor, you could create a new wellness room category and put in a vitamin C shower filter and a reverse osmosis tap with a refilling aluminum bottle next to it to test the water. (Sorry, these water puns just flow). Alongside other upgrades like smart lighting, HEPA air filters and exercise equipment.

Looking at ESG in the long term, we know that environmental protection will become more and more important to guests (especially the younger generation), while governments will tighten their regulations at the same time. Taken together, this means that there is a clear and current case for conducting studies on the costs and break-even points of installing new water-saving or water-reusing systems. Similar to how we market our purified water to our guests, we argue that for now, sustainability can also be leveraged as a marketing tool to support these customer mindsets and boost rates.

All rooms at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, which opened in 2017, have sports faucets with triple-filtered water. The hotel is known for its eco-his luxury spirit with an emphasis on sustainable practices.

future

Finally, let me show you one brand new possibility that shows where the high-end water market is headed. The whole point is that this ubiquitous fluid offers many layers of technology available, but bear with us while we riff on some chemistry.

Although not yet in the mainstream of science, deuterated water (DDW) has been shown to improve the piezoelectric structure of gel-state water in cells and mitochondria, optimizing protein folding and increasing energy levels. There is new evidence that it helps For reference, deuterium is an isotope of hydrogen that combines with oxygen to form heavy water denoted as D20, whereas normal water is H20, and these atomic-level perturbations to the fluid structure are Heavy water is caused by sharper bond angles than light water (135 degrees for 120 DO bonds and 135 degrees for HO bonds).

In most water supplies, with the exception of glacier runoff and fresh mountain springs, heavy water is naturally present at only about 150 ppm. Still, this is another thousand-cut problem.

Therefore, using specialized machines (currently on the market) to remove DO and produce purified DDW or light water could theoretically work over the long term and improve health. I have. Interestingly, it was the bathing water beneath the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes, France, that prompted the investigation of DDW as an ointment.

All this means that water is no longer just water. Innovation is happening, and there are new ways to capitalize on the latest water trends to boost your hotel’s bottom line. In 10 years, we may be able to get away from a waitstaff at a fine dining restaurant walking up to your table and asking, “So, is that sparkling water or deuterium-depleted water?” Note that the latter entry in this SF case will be priced much higher than the previous two.

However, in the meantime, please know that there are steps we can take to improve the experience of our guests by using the mundane things that are essential to our lives like water. and ESG obligations will follow soon, so get started now.

Adam and Larry Mogelonsky represent one of the world’s most published writing teams in the hospitality industry, providing decades of valuable material online. As partners in his Hotel Mogel Consulting Limited, a Toronto-based consulting firm, Larry focuses on property management, sales and operations, while Adam specializes in hotel technology and marketing. Their experience, both branded and independent, spans establishments around the world, from luxury boutiques to select services. Their work includes seven books: In Vino Veritas: A Guide for Hoteliers and Restaurateurs to Sell More Wine (2022), More Hotel Mogel (2020), The Hotel Mogel (2018), The Llama is Inn (2017) ), Hotel Llama (2015) ), Llamas Rule (2013), Are You an Ostrich or a Llama? (2012).You can reach the rally at[email protected]or in adam[email protected]Discuss hotel business challenges or book a talk.

Are you an industry thought leader with a hotel technology perspective you’d like to share with our readers? If so, please review our editorial guidelines and submit your article for consideration for publication.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hoteltechnologynews.com/2023/04/the-tech-enabled-profit-center-your-hotel-is-probably-missing-water/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related