The Real Thing: Chinese Brands Lead the Way with New Smartphone Tech





In recent months, Chinese smartphone brands have led the race to bring new technology to smartphones, gaining cutting-edge features

Remember the widely held stereotype that Chinese smartphones are no better than knockoffs of big name brands known for inferior, low-quality but highly-competitive products? The tide is turning. Samsung and companies other than Apple have produced many cutting-edge smartphones and innovations. With MWC 2023 and the last few months, Chinese smartphone brands are leading the way in introducing new technologies into smartphones, getting cutting-edge features every month.

quick charge

If there’s one area where companies like Xiaomi and Realme have outperformed their competitors (and consumer mindshare), it’s fast charging. Charging a phone in less than 30 minutes is becoming commonplace, and even though a non-Chinese brand barely pushes his 50W charging speed, a blistering 100W charging speed is still far below today’s No longer considered extraordinary by standards.

Prabhu Ram, Head of Industry Intelligence Group at CyberMedia Research, said fast charging is a modern convenience that will change the habits that consumers love and will become essential for premium smartphone users. It is said that Eight he to seven smartphone users find fast charging important for their on-the-go lifestyle, but Ram says he averages 66 minutes a day to charge. I will add. This leaves the door open to the adoption of fast charging.

Brands like realme and Redmi are already gearing up for the next arms race with charging speeds of 240W and 300W, the latter claiming to fully charge a smartphone in less than five minutes.

Motorola’s concept smartphone with a rolling screen was showcased at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, ​​Spain on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP)

display

Premium flagship phones are chock-full of the latest display tech Quad HD resolutions with 120Hz refresh rate panels, but things aren’t so optimistic in the budget price segment.

If you want a Quad HD (1440p) resolution phone with crisp visuals and a smooth 120Hz display, but you want Apple or Samsung, sample this. You’ll have to pony cash for a Galaxy S Ultra or iPhone Pro model.

What brands like realme and iQOO have done today is democratize access to high resolution, high refresh rate displays. Checking both spec boxes, recently launched phones like the realme c55 offer Full HD+ 90Hz displays at prices as low as Rs. 10,999.

According to IDC analyst Navkendar Singh: Chinese brands are trying to differentiate themselves by aggressively marketing these features.

Foldables and Rollables

Samsung may be an established leader in foldable devices and new form factors, but recent buzz revolves around brands like Oppo, Motorola, and lesser-known brands like Tecno. increase. I recently saw the Oppo Find N2 Flip. It greatly improves the screen crease inherent in foldable screen form factors and adds a handy 3.26-inch cover display on the back for selfies and quick action.

At MWC, Motorola showed off the Rizr. The Rizr is a chunky 5-inch display phone that expands to a 6.5-inch screen when you need a bigger canvas for reading videos and e-books. The Honor Magic VS becomes an 8-inch tablet when opened like the Z Fold 4. But it was the Tecno Phantom V Fold that caught our attention. This Indian-made foldable comes with a 7.85-inch internal screen, a 6.42-inch external, and 12 GB/256 memory storage all at an even more impressive price (Rs. 77,777), and will launch in India next week. Seeing foldables become more affordable is the first step towards making the form factor more accessible, and with OnePlus planning to launch a foldable later this year, the market is heating up. only.

Visitors check out the Xiaomi 13 Pro phone model at the Xiaomi booth before Mobile World Congress 2023. (AP)

camera

After defending the cause of smartphone’s massive megapixel count, 108 million pixels has crossed over 200 million and moved to larger camera sensors. Most large megapixel counts were still limited to 1/2.55″ to 1/1.31″ sensors, so typical digital SLRs were 4x to 5x the size.

Filling this gap is the new Sony 50 megapixel IMX989 1 inch type sensor. It is used in Xiaomi’s first 12S Ultra and 13 Pro flagships, as well as the upcoming Oppo Find X6 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro. The bigger the sensor, the more light it can collect and the better low-light photos and high dynamic range images the Xiaomi 13 Pro results look forward to the rest of the 1 inch brigade .

Extreme low-light imaging requires extreme measures and requires gimbal stabilization. Just like the handheld gimbals we saw at weddings, the gimbal stabilizer cancels out camera shake and captures clean, steady photos and videos. Since the X50 Pro, Vivo has been the leader in gimbal stabilization. Successive iterations on the X60, X70 and X80 series just keep getting better and better.

When do you want to aim higher? Many brands rely on the use of periscope-style zoom lenses mounted horizontally inside the phone, rather than the outward-protruding setup of a normal zoom lens. Even though the periscope zoom lens is heavily associated with Samsung and its Space Zoom, there’s an interesting fact. The first to showcase the technology was an Oppo-funded prototype, and the first to bring it to market in 2019 was the Huawei P30 Pros 5X optical zoom. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will follow in 2020.

Four years later, the S23 Ultra sits atop the Zoom pile, and the upcoming Oppo Find X6 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+ are hitting back at Samsung.

If you want to recreate the classic Hasselblad or Leica look in your smartphone, including proprietary color tuning algorithms and image processing, only Chinese brands have meaningful partnerships with these iconic photography brands. Recently, brands like Xiaomi, Hasselblad, and Zeiss have gone beyond marketing partnerships to co-design camera hardware/software and optics for phones such as the Xiaomi 13 Pro, Find N2 Flip, or the upcoming Vivo X90 series. and all supported it.

While it’s clear that Apple or Samsung don’t feel the need to do the same, it’s clear that these brands are strong enough on their own to do extensive research and development to create their own signature look and color algorithms. It comes down to two factors that have a team.

game function

Gaming phones may seem like an anomaly for the times when most top-shelf smartphones can run almost any game without breaking a sweat, but the market for gaming-focused phones If you have, you probably already know that a regular cell phone just doesn’t cut it… terms regarding ergonomics, accessories, or game-specific hardware/software tweaks. With the exception of Taiwanese brand Asus’ ROG series, practically every game-focused phone in the last few years has come out of China, including Black Shark, Nubia, and Poco.

Not only do these phones pack powerful performance-oriented processors and graphics, they also feature large vapor/liquid cooling chambers for improved heat dissipation and physical hardware for in-game use. I also added a trigger. If you’re a really enthusiast, there are optional cooling accessories, thumb grips, and gamepad attachments for extra comfort during long gaming sessions.

Technical columnist and commentator Tushar Kanwar tweets at @2shar.

