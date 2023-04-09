What were the top 5 most expensive home sales in Petaluma as reported last week?





The Petaluma home, which sold for $1.2 million, topped the list of Petaluma’s most expensive property sales from March 26 to April 2.

A total of 5 property sales were recorded this week with an average price of $945,000. The average price per square foot is now $508.

The prices listed below are for property sales with titles recorded during the week of March 26, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

5. 1903 Marilyn Circle $605,000 Condo

The sale of 1903 Marylyn Circle condominiums in Petaluma has been finalized. Priced at $605,000, the new owner took over the condo in his March. The condo was built in his 1983 and has a living area of ​​1,412 square feet. The price per square foot was $428. The deal he closed on March 6th.

4. $770,000 single-family home at 1669 Cerro-Sonoma Circle

The sale of the single family home at 1669 Cerro Sonoma Circle, Petaluma has been finalized. The price he paid was $770,000 and the new owner took over his home in March. The home is his 1986 built, living area totaling 1,409 square feet. The price per square foot is now $546. The deal he closed on March 10th.

3. $950,000 Single Family Home at 323 Acadia Drive

The property at 323 Acadia Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $950,000. This home was built in 1987 and has 2,128 square feet of living space. The price per square foot is $446. The deal he closed on March 6th.

2. $1.2 million single-family home at 516 Prospect Street

The property at 516 Prospect Street in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1.2 million. The home was built in 1890 and has a living area of ​​1,854 square feet. The price per square foot is $647. The deal he closed on March 6th.

1. $1.2 million single-family home at 1227 B Street

The 2,484 square foot single family home at 1227 B Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership he settled in March for a total purchase price of $1,200,000 ($483 per square foot). The house was built in 1988. The deal closed on March 6th.

This automated story was created for Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from Sonoma County local government appraisers. If you encounter any errors, please email us at info@pressdemocrat.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/realestate/how-much-were-the-top-5-most-expensive-home-sales-in-petaluma-reported-las/

