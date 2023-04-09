6 Apple products we’ve been waiting for in 2023





Apple has had a quiet year so far, but the second half could be its busiest. With his annual WWDC just around the corner, Cupertino may tease us with his long-rumored mixed reality headset alongside the new 15-inch MacBook Air.

Here’s everything you need to know about all the devices Apple may launch in 2023.

Apple Reality Pro AR/VR Headset

Apple is also set to unveil its first xrOS-powered AR/VR headset, the Reality Pro, at WWDC in June. This will be a premium standalone headset, featuring two of his 4K OLED eyepieces (one per eye) and likely featuring custom his Apple Silicon. According to the leak, the Reality Pro will be announced in his June 2023, with the device likely to launch at a later date. As for the price, the Apple Reality Pro is said to cost around $3,000 or around Rs. 2,50,000 in India.

15-inch MacBook Air

The MacBook Air may be known for being compact, but Cupertino seems to be planning to add another non-compact model to its lineup. The rumored model could come with a 15-inch display. In terms of design and form factor, his new MacBook Air will likely resemble his 13-inch MacBook Air and is expected to feature an M3 processor, which is also expected to run at his WWDC 2023. It has been.

Mac Pro with M2 Ultra chip

Apple will also announce a new Mac Pro tailored for professional users. The Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra is said to be possibly the most powerful Mac and is based on the M2 Ultra, his custom Apple Silicon processor with up to 24 CPU cores and 76 GPU cores. I’m here. Supports up to 192GB shared memory. What’s more, it’s also said to be the first Apple silicon processor to support storage expansion.

27 inch external display

Rumors also point to Apple launching another external display, likely to complement the upcoming Mac Pro. We don’t have any information on the exact specs of this monitor, but it will likely utilize Mini LED technology and is expected to offer 5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Apple may announce a new 27-inch external monitor at WWDC 2023, along with the aforementioned products.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro

Apple will most likely showcase the next-generation Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 at its September launch event, and these are the first set of iPhones to incorporate a USB Type-C port. And the iPhone 15 Pro is also said to feature a titanium midframe, solid-state volume buttons, and is also said to have the thinnest bezels across the display, with the highest screen-to-body ratio. on your iPhone.

With the base model iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, these units will feature 60Hz screens and will also get an update to the USB Type-C hardware. The iPhone 15 Pro could use an A17 Bionic processor, but the non-Pro variant is said to feature an A16 Bionic processor, the same chip that powers the iPhone 14 Pro. . In terms of software, both phones will come with iOS 17. It is said to contain some useful features.

The use of more premium materials such as titanium will likely increase the bill of materials (BoM), which could increase the price of the base model of the iPhone 15 Pro. The 15 Pro could be a little more expensive.

apple watch series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 is another major product Apple will announce this year. While it may look a lot like the Watch Series 8, it features technology like a new processor, an improved display with thinner bezels, and the new Apple Watch comes with new health monitoring features, improved battery life, and more. Features may also be included, watch OS 10.

