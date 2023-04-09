Elon Musks SpaceX is about to launch a spacecraft into Earth orbit





SpaceX is about to put its Starship spacecraft into orbit.

Elon Musks’ SpaceX is widely expected to be on top of the first attempt to launch a Starship spacecraft into Earth orbit.

CEO Musk tweeted a short video on Thursday with the message that Starship is preparing to launch.

However, a subsequent tweet from SpaceX indicated that a wet launch rehearsal would take place a week before it began on Monday, April 10, 2023, with a possible launch the following week.

Starships, specifically Ship 24, will be launched from SpaceX’s Starbase in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. If successful, it will be the first orbital rocket launch from the Lone Star State, though we don’t know exactly when the launch will take place.

When will the SpaceX Starship launch?

It’s not on SpaceX’s official list of launches, but sources such as Spaceflight Now and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Operations Planning Recommendation suggest a launch time of Monday, April 17, 2023. .

The FAA page lists backup dates from Tuesday, April 18th through Sunday, April 23rd.

Given that this launch is delayed from 2022, don’t be surprised if it’s delayed by days or weeks.

The best advice is to check SpaceX’s Twitter feed, Elon Musks’ Twitter feed, and the FAA Operations Plan Advisory for updates.

Where to watch the SpaceX SpaceX Starship launch

For the best coverage, visit SpaceX’s official YouTube channel.

What does SpaceX Starship do?

According to Spaceflight Now, the orbital test flight will see the SpaceX Super Heavy and Starship rockets attempt to circle the Earth before the Starship re-enters and lands near Hawaii.

According to Space Launch Now, the Super Heavy Rocket Booster will land about 20 miles offshore of the Boca Chica launch site in the Gulf of Mexico 170 seconds into flight. Earth prior to a powered, targeted water landing approximately 100 km off the northwest coast of Kauai, Hawaii.

What is SpaceX Starship?

Its a fully reusable rocket spacecraft. Technically, there are two pieces of his hardware that are 390 feet tall together.

Superheavy rocket (first stage): 33 Raptor engines burning liquid oxygen and methane. Starship spacecraft (second stage): Six Raptor engines. An all-in-one spacecraft that can accommodate crew and cargo.

Used in a variety of configurations, from reusable to consumable (more cargo), with or without a super heavy rocket underneath. Starship is a reusable concept designed for everything from moon landings and interplanetary exploration (especially to build and bury a colony on Mars) to suborbital supersonic flight above Earth. .

An artist rendering of SpaceX’s Starship reusable rocket spacecraft orbiting Saturn.

Will the SpaceX Starship go to the Moon?

SpaceX and NASA are partners, not competitors.

In April 2021, NASA selected SpaceX to develop a variation of the Starship vehicle’s manned landing system to bring astronauts to the moon’s surface during NASA’s Artemis III mission. This is written for 2025, but could go later.

As part of that deal, SpaceX will conduct an unmanned demonstration mission to the Moon ahead of Artemis III.

NASA announced the 2024 or 2025 Artemis II crew lineup this week.

An artist rendering of SpaceX’s Starship reusable rocket spacecraft on the moon.

When will the SpaceX Starship fly with astronauts?

Revealed in February 2022, the Polaris program, a partnership with SpaceX, will see up to three manned spaceflight missions to demonstrate new technology. It is led by Shift4 Payments founder Jared Isaacman, who went into space as Commander of the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission in September 2021.

The first mission, Polaris Dawn, is due by the fourth quarter of 2023 and will see SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts fly 870 miles above the Earth, the highest since the Apollo missions to the Moon. to fly The third mission will be the first crewed flight of SpaceX’s Starship.

When will SpaceX put the Starship into orbit? It looks like it will happen soon, but expect delays.

I wish you clear skies and wide eyes.

