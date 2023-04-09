Tech
Google CEO Sundar Pichai says AI will be added to the search engine.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that the tech giant plans to add conversational artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its search engine. Pichai added that the opportunity space for AI chatbots is bigger than before.
According to a Wall Street Journal report, Pichai said in an interview that AI improvements will enhance Google’s ability to respond to a wide variety of search queries. Reflecting on the company’s recent AI developments, Pichai said: He noted that the tech giant has announced his Bard AI and Workspace has announced and started rolling out features for both his Gmail and Google Docs.
We’re building features into our products, and I think there’s a lot more we can do because they’re getting more powerful and amazing. We’ve also been working on this for some time to get it to run well at scale and be efficient from a compute standpoint. There are tradeoffs involved, he said. rice field.
Through Bard, Pichai said the company can now handle many creative and collaborative use cases. I think he’s been using LLM to improve search quality and search experience, but latest I think he introduces LLM features natively to search. We’re working to make it work well for users who have high hurdles, and we want to fill that bar, Pichai added.
This tech giant also uses this technology to improve the user experience on search engines. Can people ask Google questions or interact with his LLM in the context of a search?Of course, Pichai added.
Published April 9, 2023
