Baidu sues app developer and Apple over fake Ernie bot app in App Store





Chinese search engine Baidu has taken legal action against both Apple and an “affiliated” app developer for distributing fake copies of the recently released Ernie bot app on the App Store. Ernie, which uses artificial intelligence technology, has been called the most comparable alternative to the US-developed chatbot ChatGPT in China.

Late Friday, Baidu announced that it had filed a lawsuit in the Beijing Haidian People’s Court against both the app developer behind the counterfeit version of the company’s Ernie bot and Apple. In a statement posted on its official “Baidu AI” WeChat account, Baidu clarified that Ernie’s official app is not available at this time.

Baidu also shared photos of court filings and emphasized that until an official announcement is made, all Ernie apps available on the App Store and other platforms are fake. Apple has yet to comment on the matter. According to a Reuters investigation on Saturday, the App Store still offers at least four apps with the Chinese name Ernie Bot, all of which are fraudulent.

According to Baidu, access to the Ernie bot is restricted to users who have obtained a valid access code. Additionally, in a statement, the company warned against individuals trying to sell access codes.

In March of this year, Baidu launched an AI-powered chatbot named Ernie, which stands for “Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration.” The success of his Microsoft-backed ChatGPT has spurred a race among Chinese tech companies and startups to create competitors.

Initially, the Ernie bot was only accessible to select user groups with an invitation code, but Baidu’s cloud platform now allows companies to integrate the bot into their products by submitting an application.

(including information from Reuters)

