iOS 16 tips, tricks and new features





On March 27th, Apple released iOS 16.4. These iterative releases usually consist of bug fixes and security hole plugs, and are not very exciting. But this time, Apple has stepped up its game with the release of his 21 new emojis (!), improved audio quality for mobile voice calls, and a few other quality-of-life improvements.

We took the release of this new version of iOS as a great opportunity to reflect on the last six months of iOS. The same goes for casual users. Oh, and there’s also a new classical music app released alongside the update.

Let’s take a closer look at the best iOS 16 tips and tricks, including all the new features from 16.4.

First, let’s get the new stuff out of the way. These include Apple Music Classical, emojis, audio isolation for calls, new notifications for the web app, new features for Apple Podcasts, improved duplicate detection in photos, and improved crash detection on the iPhone 14 line.

Alongside 16.4, Apple introduced Apple Music Classical. This is a new app designed to bring you a classical library, curated playlists and editorial picks, with an eye to the specific needs of classical music fans. With over 5 million classical tracks available, a classical music interface should have its own sorting and organizing capabilities. For example, Apple has over 797 recordings of Beethoven’s 5th Piano Concerto, searchable by conductor, orchestra, and even version. Accurate labeling and curation is required because there are so many variations of a single title.

However, there are some limitations. Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, only works with his main Apple Music app and cannot pull tracks from the Classical app. Additionally, Apple Music Classical is not yet compatible with iPad or Mac devices, and songs cannot be downloaded directly within the app. Sure, you can get around this by creating a playlist in Apple Music Classical and downloading that playlist in her main Apple Music app.

For emoji users like you, Apple introduced a new batch of emoji in iOS 16.4. This includes a swinging face, some new colored hearts, left and right push hands (Hey High Five!, 6 new animal and animal-related emojis, including blackbird, donkey, elk, goose, wing, and jellyfish). . Additionally, two new food emojis have been added to the menu (pea pods and ginger). Other new emojis include folding fans, hair picks, flutes, maracas, wireless his symbols, hyacinths, and kanda representing Sikhism. A total of 21 new emojis have been added, but when you count the different skin tones available for push hand emojis, the total number of new emojis is 31.

Since the early days of the iPhone, you’ve been able to save websites to your home screen. But in 16.4, these websites can finally send notifications like standard apps, and even place notification badges on their home screen icons. This means that for some reason if you visit the Gmail mobile site as a web app on your phone, it will ping you when new mail arrives and even show you the number of unread messages as a badge. The developer should add this feature to his website, so we should be seeing more of it in the coming weeks.

iOS 16.4 improves call quality with Voice Isolation technology, filtering out background noise to deliver crystal-clear audio. This feature is useful if you are working remotely or in a noisy environment and allows you to communicate more effectively during calls. This has been a feature of FaceTime since the release of iOS 16, and it’s good to see similar technology coming to cellular calls for Gen Z folks without actually making a call.

When iOS 16 was released, it was able to scan your iCloud Photo Library to find duplicates and remove them. In 16.4, this functionality has been extended to the iCloud Shared Photo Library. This means that if someone in your shared library uploads the same photos, your phone will be able to find them and suggest deletion, saving space. See below for more information on shared libraries.

For those who have upgraded to iPhone 14, iOS 16 provided crash detection. It sends real-time alerts and makes emergency calls in the event of an accident. problem? A skier and roller coaster fan disrupted his local 911 response center with a false alarm. Apple says new optimizations will (hopefully) put an end to that.

Apart from the new 16.4 features, iOS 16 has many useful tricks and tools such as currency conversion with the camera app, editing and unsending messages in iMessage, controlling notifications, and more. However, the marquee feature is the lock screen.

Apples have always had problems with lock screens. Too static, too busy, or notifications out of control. Apples finally got the lock screen right with iOS 16. This was, unsurprisingly, the most hyped iOS 16 feature when it was released. If you’re still using your phone to display static images of your dog, it’s time to mix it up.

The new lock screen is highly customizable, allowing you to change the typeface, add various widgets, create multi-layered image effects, and animate your wallpaper. You can also create different lock screens for each focus mode (see below). We’ve also improved notifications and live activities, like sports and ridesharing apps.

To start customizing your lock screen, press and hold the lock screen to enter customization mode. You can set photos, widgets, typefaces, and link focus modes. For example, the lock screen changes when you enter Driving Focus mode.

Speaking of Focus Modes, iOS 16 enhances Focus Modes with new features and enhancements. Previous iterations were limited, but now with more streamlined settings, you can customize app and contact permissions based on activity. It includes a Silence list and an Allow list, allowing you to fine-tune your notifications depending on what you’re doing. For example, when I’m focused on reading, I have a filter set to only enable notifications from certain people, such as my partner, and the only mailboxes I see are my personal emails, not my work emails. is. (Sorry Boss.) You can also change the lock screen and change the home screen layout as shown above. To keep you focused on reading, we have a simple home screen with news and other reading apps and a large reading widget.

A revamped notification system prioritizes alerts based on your behavior and preferences, allowing you to customize how and when you receive notifications. They roll up from below and no longer occupy the screen. It’s a little thing, but it keeps us from being overwhelmed with the need for attention.

The lock screen also shows live activity so you can keep track of what’s happening in real time, like the World Cup game or food delivery orders. This feature is nowhere to be found, as developers must incorporate live activity into their apps, but I used it to track the aforementioned World Cup matches. It was nice to just glance at the screen without picking it up and checking the app.

The Safari browser in iOS 16 includes enhanced privacy features, faster performance and a new user interface that Apple says is more intuitive. A tab bar has been placed at the bottom of the screen, making it easier to navigate between web pages with a thumb swipe. You can also share the tab groups you create for better collaboration.

The Mail app in iOS 16 (finally!) lets you snooze important emails and set reminders to get back to them. It also automatically shows emails that haven’t received a reply and suggests follow-ups. Add the ability to schedule emails to send later, unsend emails, and make your default email app more compatible with the current feature set of Gmail and other third-party email apps became.

Along with the new emoji collection, iOS 16 brings advanced features to Messages. You can now press and hold on a message to edit it or unsend it within 15 minutes. (Recipients can see that you’ve edited the message, and even see what you’ve edited to discourage them from sending threatening messages and claim the message was never sent.) .) The edit feature was a godsend for me with typos – I use this all the time as my fingers are numb.

In addition to finding and removing duplicate photos in iCloud Photo Library, iOS 16.1 introduced iCloud Shared Photo Library. This allows you to share your library with up to 5 other users. This is different from shared photo albums, which are often used to store and share photos between friends. However, edits made by anyone will not be synced to the album. iCloud Shared Photo Library, on the other hand, is like the entire iCloud Photo Library where members can add, manage, sync edits, and integrate with their own photo library. ), you can enable automatic sharing using Bluetooth proximity. This means that when you’re near other members of your shared library (such as on a family camping trip), you’ll see the option to automatically share the photos you take. It automatically turns off when you’re done with the great outdoors and heading another way.

To set up iCloud Shared Photo Library,[設定]>[あなたの名前]>[iCloud]>[写真]Go to[この iPhone を同期]is turned on. next,[共有ライブラリ]Tap to walk you through the setup process. You can add all existing photos to your shared library, manually select photos and videos, or add them based on who’s in them or when they were taken.

This isn’t an exhaustive list of all the new features in iOS 16 and 16.4, but it’s a nice collection of features that I doubt many people use.

Why can’t I edit my message? Or set a different lock screen? has different focus modes for school, study, and other teens. But my other friends still use their phones, like in 2016, with static lock screens and a tidal wave of notifications that can be filtered.

We hope this guide helps you use your iPhone more effectively and efficiently.

