SpaceX Eyes 3rd Week of April for Starship Orbital Launch





SpaceX’s Starship vehicle is fully stowed at the company’s Starbase facility in South Texas ahead of an orbital test flight attempt scheduled for April 2023. (Image credit: SpaceX via Twitter)

SpaceX’s massive Starship vehicle could begin its first orbital test flights by the end of next week, if all goes according to plan.

SpaceX has been preparing for its pioneering flight for months, with preparatory work accelerating recently. For example, last week engineers stacked Spacebound Starships and placed a Ship-24 upper stage prototype on top of Booster 7’s first stage and installed it on an orbital launch pad at SpaceX’s South Texas facility, Starbase. bottom.

Activities like this mean that Starship has reached its limits, and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly stressed that idea via Twitter. He did so again on Monday (April 10), emphasizing that he could be less than two weeks away from launch.

“Starship launches tend towards the end of the third week of April,” Musk tweeted Monday morning (opens in a new tab).

RELATED: In These Photos, SpaceX’s Starships Appear Stacked for Launch

Musk didn’t reveal a specific date range, but it’s likely targeting April 20, a holiday for cannabis culture. The billionaire entrepreneur likes to make jokes and mentions of 4/20 (opens in new tab), and in a tweet last month he clearly nodded to a possible April 20th launch ( opens in new tabs).

However, SpaceX doesn’t completely control the schedule. The company is still waiting for an orbital launch license from the US Federal Aviation Administration. So you probably shouldn’t be booking flights to South Texas just yet.

SpaceX is developing a Starship to carry people and cargo to the Moon, Mars and beyond. Designed to be completely reusable, Musk believes the giant vehicle will usher in a spaceflight revolution.

The first stage of Starship’s Super Heavy is powered by 33 of SpaceX’s new Raptor engines, while the upper-stage spacecraft known as Starship carries six Raptors. These 33 first stage engines produce approximately 16.5 million pounds of thrust at takeoff. This means that when Starship first successfully flies, it will be the most powerful rocket ever built.

The current record is held by NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) mega rocket, which produces about 8.8 million pounds of thrust at launch. The SLS will debut in his November 2022 launch, first launched on NASA’s Artemis January mission.

Starship is also the largest rocket ever built, standing 394 feet (120 meters) tall when fully stacked. But it will be bigger, Musk recently revealed.

“The ship will probably extend another 10 meters or so,” he tweeted on Saturday (opens in a new tab) (April 8).

Mike Wall is the author of Out There (opens in new tab), a book about the search for alien life (Grand Central Publishing, 2018, illustration by Karl Tate). Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall (opens in a new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or Facebook (opens in new tab).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/spacex-starship-orbital-launch-third-week-april The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related