You can now access Snapchat Lenses during Microsoft Teams meetings





Tired of using virtual backgrounds to spice up your Microsoft Teams calls? Well, now you have a new way to express yourself during meetings. Microsoft and Snap today announced the integration of Snapchat Lenses for Teams, bringing a little fun to virtual meetings.

As part of the integration, Teams users will have access to a collection of 26 popular lenses during meetings. Use Lenses to turn yourself into a cartoon character or add a fun background to your videos. According to Snap, the new integration aims to make meetings more fun and engaging.You don’t need to download anything to access Lens.[ビデオ効果]Click[Snapchat]Simply select a tab to get started.

With the rise of hybrid and flexible work, our customers need tools that help them build connections and foster a productive and enjoyable work environment,” said Nicole Herskowitz, vice president of Microsoft Teams, in an email. . “That’s why we’re excited to bring Snapchat’s most popular Lens natively to Microsoft Teams meetings, making it easy for users to add personality and fun to their video calls. Snapchat Lenses for Teams gives our customers new ways to express themselves and engage with colleagues in dynamic and fun ways.

Snap says the integration is made possible by Camera Kit, a Snaps SDK that enables partners to leverage Snaps AR technology in their applications and websites.

It’s worth noting that this is the second integration with Microsoft’s Camera Kit. The company also used Camera Kit to bring Snap AR to Flip, Microsoft’s video learning platform. This video learning platform allows educators to post topic prompts to facilitate video discussion among students. Since adding Snap AR to the Flip Web experience, he has seen a 60% increase in students and teachers making videos.

Today’s announcement comes a few months after Snap ended its desktop camera app that allowed users to apply filters to their video calls. At the time, Snap said it was focused on expanding access to his camera kit for the web. The company first introduced Snap Camera in 2018 as a way for creators to spice up his Twitch streams, but the camera app became popular during the 2020 pandemic when people started using Microsoft Teams, Skype, YouTube, Google, and more. It really became popular when we started using it in video conferencing apps. Hangouts, Skype, Zoom. The app was available for both Windows and Mac and allowed users to switch between different face filters during video calls and live streams.

Snap says it continues to work closely with new partners to integrate Camera Kit. This means that Snapchat Lenses will likely appear in more popular apps and platforms in the future.

