



When ChatGPT launched late last year, it quickly gained widespread attention for making its AI engine free to the masses. Suddenly, anyone could type in a query, and ChatGPT returned a novel, human-like answer in seconds. From writing an essay on the First Crusade to a short poem about Al Gore’s love for his Toyota Prii (plural of Prius), ChatGPT spits out answers in ways Google and Bing never could.

While traditional search engines input lists of links to websites that best match a person’s query, ChatGPT examines massive datasets and uses large-scale language models (LLM) to It provides people with answers by generating sentences that mimic the responses of Described as an auto-correction on steroids.

Given that ChatGPT had an estimated 100 million active users by January, making it the fastest growing web platform ever, this has seen both Microsoft and Google boom. . Microsoft’s Bing, which previously held less than 3% of his search market share, quickly embraced ChatGPT and integrated AI into search. Microsoft actually licenses OpenAI’s GPT technology to Bing. Since then, traffic has increased by nearly 16%.

Other products also integrate various forms of generative AI, such as “copilot” tools in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and AI capabilities in Google’s workspace tools like Gmail and Docs. Snapchat, writing assistant Grammarly, and WhatsApp are also using AI.

Still, not all AI chatbots are built equal. In the tests below, responses from the paid version of ChatGPT, which uses GPT-4 (versus 3.5 in the free version), and from both the version of ChatGPT built into the Bing search engine and Google’s own Bard AI system. I compared the responses. (GPT, by the way, stands for “generative pretrained Transformer.”) Bard is currently in invite-only beta, and Bing is free, but requires the use of Microsoft’s Edge web browser.

Main difference

Bard, Bing, and ChatGPT all aim to provide human-like answers to questions, but each performs differently. Bing starts with his GPT-4 technology, the same as ChatGPT, but can go beyond text to generate images. Bard uses his own Google model called LaMDA, which often results in less text-heavy responses. (Google CEO Sundar Pichai says Bard will switch to PaLM, a more advanced dataset, in the near future.) All of these bots can make factual mistakes. But Bard was the least reliable of the three.

Both ChatGPT and Bing use the same technology, but entering the same query in both won’t return the same results. This is part of the nature of generative AI. Unlike traditional search, which aims to promote the most relevant links, AI chatbots create text from scratch and collect it from datasets to create new answers. For example, if you ask a chatbot to write a poem about Pikachu’s love of ketchup twice in a row, you’ll get a different answer each time. Another reason why posting the same question on ChatGPT and Bing gives different results is because Bing adds its own layer on top of his GPT-4.

A Microsoft spokesperson said, “We have developed a unique way to use the OpenAI model to harness its full power.” We call this collection of features and technologies the Prometheus model. .”

The Prometheus model combines Bing’s search index with GPT-4 to provide up-to-date information, unlike ChatGPT’s dataset, which only has information up to 2021. Bing also empowers people to enhance their balanced, creative and precise speaking styles. A Microsoft representative couldn’t speak to ChatGPT’s quality when compared to Bing, but said its engine would benefit from improvements OpenAI has made to GPT-4. Bing said it will benefit from Microsoft’s Azure AI supercomputing technology to help integrate search, chat, and the Edge browser.

Google and OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Recipe: Chai Tres Leches

The chai-infused treleche cake combines parts of South Asia and Latin America into a moist, spiced cake. Instead of asking an AI chatbot to make a simple chocolate his cake, we figured that recipes for it abound on the internet and that something more specific could be more difficult.

Recipe for Three Milks Chai made by ChatGPT.

CNET

ChatGPT was the most detailed of the three chatbots. He gave a brief introduction to Chait Leche, stating that it’s “a delightful fusion of traditional Indian chai flavors and classic Latin American desserts.” We have provided detailed instructions on how to prepare the

A Google search for the above sentence yielded no results. This suggests that ChatGPT at least wrote that line independently.

Bing had the shortest ingredient list, probably because it said it would use a ready-made chai spice mix instead of blending it from scratch. Interestingly, the first step said “He preheats the oven to 160°C CircoTherm”. CircoTherm is an oven heating technology by Neff. Given that Bing pulled the information from his Neff’s website, it makes sense why the chatbot would add “CircoTherm” to its instructions.

Bard, on the other hand, fell between ChatGPT and Bing. I didn’t separate the ingredient list, but I did list what I needed for the chai spice blend, and the instructions were less detailed in the bard than in the other he two.

Overall, ChatGPT outperformed Bing and Bard. Bing pulls content from its search index and ties it to his LLM on ChatGPT, so “CircoTherm” could be in the results.

Controversial Current Events

Chatbots should not only be able to offer cake recipes and video game tips, but they should also be able to compile information about current events, including controversial ones. For example, human rights groups and the U.S. government have accused China of suppressing Uyghur Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

Whether it’s your own knowledge or a report, if you need a summary of what’s going on, an AI chatbot can provide that information quickly.

ChatGPT was able to provide an excellent four-paragraph summary of the situation in Xinjiang. Unfortunately, its knowledge base is limited to news through 2021 and does not include recent developments. When asked to provide sources, ChatGPT was unable to do so, but publications that have written extensively about what is happening to Uyghurs, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the BBC, and New York I suggested searching for things and organizations. times.

Bing was also able to provide a response on the Uyghur genocide allegations, but not in as much detail as ChatGPT did. It explains in more detail what is allegedly Bing could also link to sources such as the BBC and the University of Notre Dame Law School. It also linked to the Western Journal, a conservative publication that was banned by Google and Apple News for “deceptive business practices” and “views overwhelmingly rejected by the scientific community,” respectively. . At least I liked the way Bing suggested follow-up questions such as “What is China’s response to these allegations?” And “What is the United Nations doing about this?”

A screengrab of the bard’s response to a question about the treatment of Uyghurs in China.

CNET

The bard fails miserably on this query. It was simply stated, “I can’t help you with that, as it is designed only for text processing and generation.” When asked why, the bard said the question has been asked by philosophers for centuries, even though imprisonment began in 2014.

Overall, I feel that ChatGPT performs better than Bing. Bard got a failed score.

poetry

The fun part of using an AI chatbot is giving silly prompts and seeing what it spits out. It’s a good practice.

Among Bing, Bard and ChatGPT, OpenAI’s service is the best poet. ChatGPT is not only rich in prose, but also more creative in rhyme and phrasing. Where Bing and Bard’s poems seemed lazy, ChatGPT produced what felt like time and care was put into each stanza.

Online influencers’ prompts to write poems about things they’re slowly realizing aren’t that important are meant to be funny and self-help in equal measure. Only ChatGPT managed to get to the heart of the existential crisis facing this fictional influencer and end it on a positive note that still feels real.

Interestingly, Bing allows people to expand their level of creativity. The verse given to Bing when set to “Balanced” felt old and unremarkable. It has been reduced. We’re close to ChatGPT, but we’re not there yet.

The same poem generated by Bing’s AI chatbot in both Balanced and Creative modes.

CNET

Bard’s poetry felt lazy in comparison. Many words were repeated and little attention was paid to rhyme and time signature.

ChatGPT dominated this exercise.

Breaking down complex topics

It’s one thing for AI chatbots to provide information on complex topics. Even more impressive is its ability to extract that information for different audiences. For this test, we asked Bing, Bard, and ChatGPT to explain quantum physics to her fourth graders.

Of the three, ChatGPT did its best trying to break down the intricacies of quantum physics to young minds. I explained quantum entanglement using a simple example of a leash toy. This is the case when two particles are far apart but still connected.

Bard produced the most text for this query, but the language is more complex and may not be fully understood by a 4th grader. The bard also fell into the same trap, using difficult words such as “subatomic” and “proportional”, which may be too difficult for elementary school children.

No chatbot excelled in this test, but ChatGPT provided the most digestible responses.

this is just the beginning

As it stands, ChatGPT (paid version) is the best chatbot right now. It provides a more human and verbose response than Bing and especially Bard. But these are products that are constantly evolving. As Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI continue to feed AI with more data and fine-tune it, we should see improvements.

Google will benefit the most by switching from LaMDA to PaLM. In the current iteration of Bard, it has no effect at all. As new developments occur, we will update this guide accordingly.

Until then, use ChatGPT.

Editor’s Note: CNET uses an AI engine to create personal finance explainers that are edited and fact-checked by editors. See this post for more details.

