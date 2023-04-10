Carnegie Museum Scientists Discover Early Bog-Dwelling Plant Eaters





About 300 million years ago, as the wetland jungle that covered much of West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania began to dry up, more animals began to emerge from the water. Among these newly terrestrial organisms are the earliest herbivores known in the vertebrate fossil record, living and breeding on land.

A Melanedafodon specimen was discovered in an abandoned coal mine in Linton, Ohio in 2008, but it took researchers more than a decade to determine that the find was a previously unknown species.

Researchers from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, and the Harvard Museum of Comparative Zoology argue that Melanedafodon’s teeth were designed to eat plants. It was a herbivore, with teeth along the top of its jaw and palate, which were used to crush plants.

One of the challenges these animals faced when they started eating plants was that the plant cells were very difficult to break down, making it difficult to get nutrients from the plants, says Carnegie Museum paleontologist Amy Henrici. added that Melanedafodon likely also ate insects. mollusks.

Melanedafodon fossils were found in a coal mine in eastern Ohio.

When Melanedafodon roamed the dense forests of Appalachian coal mines, most animals were carnivorous. James Lamsdell, a paleontologist at the University of Virginia West, said the discovery of herbivores, in geological terms, could help researchers understand how quickly animals adapt to environmental changes and begin eating plants. increase.

Climate change may have facilitated adaptation to herbivorous diets in part, as ecosystems changed from perennial swamps to seasonally moist environments, Ramsdell said. I wouldn’t be surprised if it turns out that herbivore groups were beginning their migrations around the same time.

ancient cousin

Melanedafodon belongs to the extinct branch of the Synapsids, a group that includes all mammals and their ancestors. Researchers believe it is closely related to another distant synapse, Edaphosaurus, and thus likely resembles this lizard-like creature.

According to Henrici of the Carnegie Museum, these animals have large sails on their backs, small heads, and not very long tails. The bones that held this sail up were long spines, with lateral bones sticking out like little humps.

Smithsonian

/

Smithsonian Open Access

Researchers believe that Melanedaphodon is a close relative of Edaphosaurus, and both belong to the extinct branch of Synapsids – a group that includes all mammals and their ancestors.

Melanedafodon breeding was probably more reptilian in that it laid eggs on land, in contrast to amphibians that lay eggs in water that hatch into tadpoles.

Descendants of Melanedafodon probably munched on plants until about 273 million years ago, when climate change triggered a mass extinction event. rice field. The majority of animals were unable to adapt and reached an evolutionary dead end.

