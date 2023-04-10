Craig Breedlove, once the fastest man on earth, dies at 86





Craig Breedlove, the first person to break the 400, 500 and 600 mph speed records, died Tuesday at his home in Rio Vista, Calif. He was 86 years old.

The cause was cancer, said his wife, Yadira Breedlove.

Mr. Breedlove was something of a cross between Neil Armstrong and 1960s American folk hero Ebel Knievel, known as both an explorer and a daredevil.

He made ground speed records a major cultural phenomenon in 1963. When new challengers appeared, he defeated them, setting the record again in 1964 and he again in 1965.

A former firefighter, his boyhood love of cars inspired him to make a breakthrough in land racing. He led the design of a vehicle that resembled a wingless fighter more than a car, with its three wheels, jet engine, missile geometry, and rear fins.

All of his record-breaking cars had the same name: Spirit of America.

It became the title of a pop music ode the Beach Boys dedicated to Mr. Breedlove in 1963.

Mr. Breedlove seemed destined for the role. He was born in Los Angeles to a Hollywood studio executive and a showgirl. He was the impresario for the new show and its star his performer.

He first won the national spotlight on August 5, 1963, in Bonneville, Utah. There are miles of salt flats, ancient sea deposits, that provide a natural trail for high-speed driving. Breedloves’ first jet-powered vehicle, which weighed his three tons and cost him $250,000 to build, was essentially hand-built using tools such as files and screwdrivers. He aimed to break the 394 mph record set by John Cobb of England in 1947.

At 6:25 a.m., he took his final sip of breakfast ice water, stuffed his ears with cotton, put on his helmet and wraparound glasses, and climbed into the cockpit. She was all clear and called the race officials.

Sports Illustrated reported earlier that month that the Spirit of America was nudging forward with the screeching of jet engines. Soon it became a speck and seemed to be heading southeast through the orange sun. After that it disappeared.

Breedlove hit 388 mph in one direction and 428 mph in the return following the rule of running twice in opposite directions to avoid wind advantage, averaging 407.45.

He grinned for the first time that day. I don’t think I’ve hit my limit yet, he told his Sports Illustrated, and I think I can run faster.

Breedlove wasn’t the only one with that idea. The following year, Bonneville became the site of a showdown between Mr. Breedlove and his two brothers, Walt his Alphonse and Art his Alphonse, all driving their jet cars. The trio traded records, with Breedlove being the first to average 500 mph. When he returns, the Spirit of America jumps over the embankment and into the salt lake, but Mr. Breedlove narrowly escapes the car.

The following year he returned with a new four-wheeled rocket car, the Spirit of America Sonic I. On November 15, he recorded his 600.601 mph speed.

It wasn’t just a world record. For many years it was the end of the sport itself.

Craig Norman Breedlove was born on March 23, 1937 to Norman and Portia (Champion) Breedlove. He grew up in Los Angeles.

At 13, he convinced his parents to buy him a 1934 Ford Coupe for $75. He fixed it at a local body shop.

As a teenager, Craig married Margaret Kasler and soon had three children. He graduated from Venice High School and found his job as a welder and firefighter.

By the time he was 21, he had started towing cars that had been tricked into the Bonneville Salt Flats. He worked on his first Spirit of America in his father’s garage. He and Margaret divorced in his early twenties, which he attributed to his obsession with breaking land speed records. He filled his front yard with afterburners, power tools and spare car parts.

His ambitions began to seem more realistic when he contacted Goodyear and Shell in 1961 and persuaded them to back him.

At the height of his fame, he was a well-known name earning $100,000 a year from sponsorships and speaking engagements. But he experienced his downfall just as quickly as he experienced his rise.

Many business ventures have failed. About $100,000 of auto parts and machinery were destroyed in the flood. He competed with his future sponsors, insisting on maintaining control over his car’s design. To make matters worse, he had no competitors for a while, taking the drama out of the race for the land speed record.

According to Sports Illustrated, by 1970 Breedlove was living above his garage and driving a battered 1956 Buick he bought for $100.he felt unsafe driving over 50 mph

The Buick doesn’t do much for people’s morale, he said.

Gary Gaberich broke Breedlove’s record in 1970 with a land speed of 627 mph. Breedlove pursued his real estate career, but he regularly returned to racing as a driver or as team organizer. One of his goals to break the sound barrier was finally achieved in 1997 by British driver Andy Green.

Mr. Breedlove has been married six times, the last of which lasted 20 years.

In addition to his wife, he survived two children from his first marriage, Norman and Dawn Breedlove. half-sister, Cindy Bowman; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Another child from her first marriage, Christine Breedlove, died of cancer about 10 years ago, according to Yadira Breedlove.

Breedlove often spoke about being inspired by John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inaugural address and the president’s exhortations to ask what citizens can do for the United States.

In the 2004 documentary film Spirit of America, he said it was, in some ways, a kind of naive time for the country, but also a very optimistic one. I thought I could.

