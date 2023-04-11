Google will end support for these 5-year-old devices





Google has no plans to update third-party smart displays in the future. If you own one of the smart displays made by Lenovo, JBL, or LG that came out in the last five years, it’s time to consider Google smart home alternatives. Another reason to be cautious about becoming an early adopter of Google.

How to Hide Sensitive Images in Google Photos

The revelation comes from 9to5Google, who unfortunately found a caveat in the official Google support article for making Duo calls (RIP) on smart displays.

Important: Google no longer provides software updates for third-party smart displays (Lenovo Smart Display (7, 8, 10), JBL Link View, LG Xboom AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Display). This can affect the quality of video calls and meetings.

This is terrible! These displays may technically be third-party, but Google itself introduced these smart displays when it debuted its Assistant on screen for the first time, and pitched it as a way to interact with it. rice field. Initially, the company led its foray into the smart home in 2016 with smart speakers like his Google Home. Then, in 2018, it partnered with Lenovo to launch its first batch of smart displays, Smart Display 8 and Smart Display 10. When Amazon’s Alexa was his only digital assistant with a screen to help answer questions, explain complex recipes, and show cast content.

The catch for me is that Lenovo’s smart display is still useful, especially for playing music. The 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display currently sitting on my kitchen counter has two 2-inch, 10-watt speakers. And the 7-inch Lenovo Smart Display, released a year later, has dual 5W stereo speakers, which my kid uses to listen to his favorite tunes in his room. These speakers are great for pulsing playback of multi-room audio, even after Google had to change the way it works because of the Sonos ruling. But even if the hardware still works, it will definitely become e-waste if left behind by an update.

Despite being very young, writing was written on the wall for these third-party devices, but only for those who paid close attention.Smart devices made by Lenovo and JBL and LG’s other two options ran Android Things. This was Google’s first push for interoperability between connected devices during the Internet of Things boom. However, Google shifted focus from his development for Android Things around 2019 and discontinued it in 2021. When we later launched the Nest Hub Max and the second-generation Nest Hub, they focused on sleep and wellness rather than positioning themselves as pure smart homes. controller.

Still, given how long Google has been supporting the late-gen Nest security cameras, I figured a little more patience would be fine.

The real nail in the coffin here is that even though the company has moved to a different strategy it’s hampering legacy support, perhaps with Nest devices running slightly different operating systems than third-party smart displays. They feature Google’s Fuschia OS. This was never officially announced, but it’s been circling all over Android blogs and other developer-focused spaces for the last few years.

Whatever the reason for these devices going the Dodo way, it’s a good example of why it’s getting harder to suggest that people buy new Google-enabled devices if there’s no guarantee the company will support them long-term. (RIP Stadia). These third-party smart displays seemed like a sure bet when they came out. It also helped Google gain market share compared to Amazon’s and Facebook’s portal devices (which were also discontinued for consumers). Perhaps that’s why Google didn’t see the point of continuing to provide software support.

To get a more formal understanding of what’s going on here, we reached out to Google. We will update you as soon as we receive a reply. For now, I have to figure out what to do with all this Lenovo hardware scattered around my house. I also have two Smart His clocks and rely on them to wake me up every morning.

