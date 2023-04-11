How Google delivers a better viewing experience





Quick Links Design Changes: Eliminates Proprietary Bands, Reduces Bezels Improves Health and Fitness Tracking

The Pixel Watch was Google’s first attempt at a smartwatch. We put it on our favorite smartwatch list not because it’s perfect, but because it left us with a strong impression of being cautiously optimistic about the next iteration.Assuming Google doesn’t kill the Pixel Watch prematurely. (Very unlikely), the Pixel Watch 2 could very well be the Android Apple Watch we’ve always wanted.

Google has a lot of growing pains to deal with before closing the deal, but we have some ideas on how Google could make the Pixel Watch 2 something we want to open our wallets for. .

The 41mm stainless steel case on the Pixel Watch is too small. It’s a dainty watch that only looks good on some people’s wrists, and sadly, I’m not one of them. Other smartwatch makers such as Samsung and Apple have solved this simple problem by offering multiple size options. Between the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, you can choose from case sizes of 40mm, 44mm and 45mm. You can go all-in with Ultra. These are simply not options when it comes to the Pixel Watch.

The one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t apply to watches as much as it does to clothes.

It’s not that I want a bigger display, a bigger battery, or a bigger case…just aesthetics. You don’t wear anything all day long that doesn’t fit your wrist. The Pixel Watch 2 will come in at least two sizes, one of which we hope will come in a size larger than 41mm. Otherwise, many people just wear a different watch.

Improved battery life

Battery life is one of the biggest factors to consider when purchasing a device, let alone a smartwatch. Many new watches have improved in this area, but the Pixel Watch remains weak. As we mentioned in our review, the Pixel Watch has great battery life, especially when using always-on display. I have to charge it twice a day, which is unacceptable for a 2023 smartwatch.

This is even more of an issue considering other smartwatches on the market can easily last for more than a day on a single charge.

Design change: ditch the proprietary band and trim the bezel

The Pixel Watch’s band mechanism comes with a learning curve. It’s not unfamiliar, but it’s nice not having to deal with a proprietary strap. Not only does it complicate the use of the watch, it also limits the number of additional bands you can purchase, making them more expensive and harder to find.

Google has a lot of options to choose from, but they’re not very pocket-friendly and they add up quickly when you buy multiple units. There is a workaround to get a regular 20mm watch strap working with the Pixel Watch, but it’s not too complicated. It would be nice if there was a universal strap mechanism.

While we’re discussing design changes, it would be nice if Google could shrink the bezels around the display. increase. The 1.2-inch OLED panel here already looks nice and crisp.

It would also be nice if we could get some sort of Pro or Active version with more durable build materials, but I doubt that’s a priority for Google right now.

Better health and fitness tracking

The Pixel Watch offers a fair amount of health and activity tracking features, but unfortunately it doesn’t do enough to keep up with the competition. Similarly priced smartwatches come with more advanced tracking features like continuous SpO2 monitoring and temperature sensors. Pixel Watch also doesn’t support workout auto-detection. That’s a clear omission for a smartwatch that demands top dollar to compete with the best in the business. No, but frankly, I expected more from the Pixel Watch, especially given how it’s supported by the Fitbit platform.

Of course, these potential upgrades are in addition to the usual spec boosts we’d expect to see in the next iteration of the Pixel Watch. I hope you are preparing something better. Stay tuned as we continue to collect information about the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8 series phones.

